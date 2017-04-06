MSLSD And the Rest of the Fake News Bunch Rush to Susan Rice’s Defense

If you enjoyed the way the liberal media portrayed Benghazi, Fast and Furious and the IRS scandal, you’ll love how they are treating former National Security Advisor Susan Rice. The appearance that Rice was a main leak in the naming of names in the Trump administration is becoming deadly serious news outside the Pravda-like corridors of bastions of misinformation like The New York Times and the Clinton News Network (CNN).

You wouldn’t think that watching the usual liberal news shows. But a brief background first. President Barack Obama’s former national security adviser, Susan Rice, is caught like a deer in the headlights with nowhere to go. There is nothing that the establishment media can do but try to distort the facts.

And now it’s surprise, surprise. The New York Times on Monday have pre-determined the scandal as “a string of reports in conservative news media outlets.”

Oh really now!

Naturally they completely ignore corroboration of moderate sources like Bloomberg View.

That won’t stop The New York Times, the liberal bastion of fake news. The headline they came up with? “Trump Tries to Deflect Russia Scrutiny, Citing ‘Crooked Scheme’ by Obama.” Does this sort of national censorship irritate learned Americans?

Then there is reliable liberal Don Lemon of CNN who has yet to see one thing the Obama administration ever did that was wrong. He completely ignored stunning revelations of a politically motivated abuse of power. His take on this? He will not “aid and abet the people who are trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion.”

This is the “journalist” who has tried and convicted the Trump administration of everything from rigging the election with the Russians to attempting to overthrow the government of the U.S. He is joined by CNN’s Jim “Diversion” Sciutto, a former member of Obama’s State Department. This dunderhead says, “The idea that Ambassador Rice improperly sought the identities of Americans is false. There is nothing unusual about making these requests … “

Gee Jim, where does this privileged information come from? Oh, I forgot, it didn’t come from anywhere except your pre-ordained ideology and intolerance of reading the facts, not fabricating it. These are the same slime balls who have perused the Trump circle of advisors from the watchful and illegal activities of their liberal Obama buddy, Susan Rice. According to you, it’s OK what she did, but by God you are outraged with the fake news of the Russians in bed with Republicans.

Speaking of “journalist” hypocrites, there’s CNN’s “New Day” phony-baloney Chris Cuomo. Through the job daddy got him, Chris said Monday, “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing. In fact, if anything, the NSA asking for identities was a reflection of exactly how much traffic there was involving Trump people and foreign players.”

How in living hell does this hack know anything about this? It is pure speculation driven by yet another talking head under pressure from his “progressive” peers to walk outside the lines of what a real journalist practices; investigation of truth and facts. But regardless of the fact that there is zero proof, they know Trump is guilty and anything their political handlers can do, whether ethical and legal or otherwise, must be done so little Chris and the rest of this bunch will take them all down.

Then we have the pillar of fake news and softball questions to her liberal buddies. “Ms. Hard News” herself, MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. The operative word for this fake “journalist” is pathetic. Only MSLSD would hold this relic of Watergate in such high regard with their audience the size of Casper, Wyoming – and shrinking.

Andrea was right there on the front line of deceit. Interviewing an obviously shaken Rice, she said, “Did you seek the names of people … to unmask the names of people involved in the Trump transition, the Trump campaign, people surrounding the president-elect in order to spy on them, in order to expose them?”

Gosh, there’s a journalist’s journalist asking the softball question the size of Rachael Mad Cow’s ego. Rice blurted, “Absolutely not for any political purposes … “ Burp.

And you thought it would be a defendant on “Perry Mason,” blurting out, “I did it.” But that really isn’t necessary. For any sane person watching that circus interview, the advice to give Rice is, “Get a really good lawyer and pray.”

For months now, leading Democrats investigating Trump’s involvement with the Russians have conceded again and again that they have no evidence of collusion to sway the election. The media has no evidence. The vaunted “17 intelligence agencies” have no evidence.

So what is this then?

A two-year-old can figure that out. The only hard evidence to come of this entire charade is that the Obama administration actively sought and shared intelligence on a political rival. I know that will send “progressives” into hysterics, but they have been that way since their lousy candidate lost to Trump five months ago. They live in a world 80 percent of this country doesn’t. Thank God.

The Atlantic Monthly called the Mitchell interview with Rice a “careful dance.” Count on scared Susan to soon be involved in another “careful dance” with investigators. One that even CNN can’t hide from you. Is anybody getting sick of these people? Weren’t they voted out or sent packing in November? Why are they still acting like they are in charge?

The next thing you know, one of the “fake news specialists” will say this is a witch hunt against Rice. That the conservatives are after Rice for being a woman and black. Oh wait, they said that one already. Put a check next to the race card baiting. That too has been accomplished.