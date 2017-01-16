Media Behavior in a World Where Hillary Clinton Won the Presidency

What If Hillary Won?

Hillary Rodham Clinton won the presidency of the United States yesterday. Her victory was met with a delayed concession speech by a noticeably bitter Donald Trump who vowed to fight on for all Americans. He expressed deep suspicion over the popular vote count and hinted at further legal action.

Trump’s campaign staff and many supporters immediately accused the Russians of helping the Clinton campaign and voter fraud as the reason for the narrow margin of victory. Kellyanne Conway saw a parallel between Ms. Clinton and her staff’s hacking of Bernie Sanders campaign headquarters during the primaries and the concern Trump’s headquarters may have met the same fate. They have vowed to continue their fight for righteousness and hinted at a national recount in the near future.

Many Trump campaign staff members are planning mass protests at Clinton’s inauguration next January and an active media campaign to smear the president-elect’s reputation. The National Guard is on alert for any violence and looting by Trump supporters. “We will never capitulate to the tyranny displayed by the Clinton campaign and the lying bastards that run it,” proclaimed one Trump-insider, who requested anonymity.

There have been reports of far-right zealots burning cars, looting, desecrating the American flag and assaulting individuals with Hillary bumper stickers or Hillary apparel in the streets. Many in Congress have proclaimed the Clinton soon-to-be presidency a fraud and Clinton herself unsuitable to be president.

Back To Reality

Does that all sound familiar? Does anyone think the media’s reporting of this would be what it is today in the reality of a Trump victory?

What would have been the mainstream media’s reaction to this scenario? Does anyone with an ounce of honesty think they would have continued to promote such irrational behavior from so-called Republicans? Yet this is exactly what they are doing with the sore losers of the Clinton defeat.

Will the ongoing and very public attempt to de-legitimize Donald Trump’s victory in November have a lasting effect on American’s opinion of our “free press?” Can there be any pause to think about that?

The answer is a resounding yes. Perhaps this is the best thing that could happen to a nation divided by the Obama presidency at this critical time in our history. Many average Americans, labeled as “deplorables” during the presidential campaign, are now getting a firsthand look at how far to the left most of the national media has gone. A media that is intolerant of anyone that does not adhere to their brand of what they call a “progressive” ideology, whatever that really is.

Will it bring about a new awareness of what news really is by its sheer definition? Will those who claim to be “journalists” finally be held accountable in the arena of public opinion? Will the networks be forced to retool their personal agenda, or vendetta for that matter, to regain access to the duly elected president-elect? For that matter, why should Trump continue his relationship with a hostile press as “business as usual?”

These are questions that only time will tell. One thing is certain; the man who will be sworn in next Friday will not tolerate the treatment the press has given his last three Republican predecessors. He is a hardened businessman used to the media’s brass knuckle tactics to get their way and he will fight back, much to their dismay. They are already finding out that the future president has many information outlets, other than them, to reach his audience, the American people.

Perhaps a new era of honest journalism has been awakened if only due to the almighty dollar and the price they will pay for their utter disrespect and unprofessional biased reporting. It appears a new day has dawned and those who don’t realize it will be left in the dust of their own limited coverage of history that will go forward with or without them.

Big Media Not Indispensable

The mainstream media may discover just who is replaceable and who isn’t. Their enlarged self-image may be in for a beating they may never recover from in their present form. If that is the case, their ultra-biased coverage of the past presidential campaign alone may be the period where they finally met their match.

That match will not be Donald Trump. It will be the American people who will demand accountability from a free press that has lost its way and a Constitution that is stronger than the small circle of oversized egos interested more in promoting their beliefs than allowing you to decide for yourselves as “We the people.”

It has never been carved in stone that any president must bow to the liberal taint of CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, The Washington Post or the New York Times writing fake news that formulates America’s opinions. Barack Obama steered clear of conservative media outlets like the plague with nothing more than a whimper from the liberal media. They adored Obama and it was obvious from the day he started campaigning for president in 2007.

Where is it written that any president under the kind of media scrutiny Trump faces must bend to the desires of a few actors in Hollywood or an out-of-sorts reporter for the far-left New York Times. Trump has the right, like any other president, to bring his message to the people through channels he deems fair and honest. The media largely detested Ronald Reagan, but his strength came from his bond with the American people. He didn’t let Jane Fonda or the Reverend Al Sharpton define him, much less Paul Krugman of The New York Times or God forbid, Rep. Elisha Cummings.

Should presidents shape policy from a handful of biased members of the press who openly disagree with them and print their words as “news?” The election of Donald Trump has allowed the American people to witness first-hand an establishment in chaos from career politicians to entrenched lobbyists. “Journalists” who have witnessed royal treatment in the past administration for their lap-dog reporting in a profession that once demanded independence and professional ethics. Clearly, they have neither.

The famous Hollywood producer Sam Goldwyn once told an interpretive director, “If you want to send a message, call Western Union.” Good advice for a far left media whose own intolerance besmirches their message of “compassion and fairness.”

It’s all rubbish and Americans are beginning to smell it big time.