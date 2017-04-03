Liberal Media Fact Checks Dumped For Trump-Hate Bias

The hatred of the liberal media towards Donald Trump knows no bounds. Their relentless attacks are a daily occurrence. The viciousness of these attacks are on a broad spectrum from alleged impeachment proceedings being held in secret to the Russians actually deciding the presidential election.

There is no end to their partisan diatribe. The fake news is continuous to the extreme. More than one American has wised up to the non-journalistic nature of a media conspiracy to take the president down and the polls prove it. Lawyers now rank more favorably than the mainstream media in recent surveys by a large margin.

The extremes liberal media outlets will sink to can be humorous at times. Take for example the liberal media’s complaint about gold-painted wooden Easter eggs, according to the Independent Journal Review.

It seems the nonpartisan White House Historical Association announced via Twitter the sale of commemorative Easter wooden eggs. They were painted in several pastel colors, as well as gold, and featured a stamp of the White House on one side and the signatures of Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the reverse.

This is harmless social news, right? Enter White House correspondent for The New York Times, Julie Davis. Liberal and highly partisan “journalist” Julie tweeted, “Forget those silly pastel/rainbow colors of White House Easter Egg Rolls past; Trump’s Easter eggs will be GOLD.”

That was a fact. The pastel eggs were still very much for sale along with the slightly more expensive gold-hued ones. Recognizing her error, she tweeted 15 minutes later her mistake. But the damage of her initial “fake news” tweet had already been done.

But in the Trump era, that wasn’t the end of the “story.” Other “supposed journalists” sent out pious tweets attacking the president over his golden eggs. Forget standard checking of a “news story,” they just went with the usual fake news flow of things.

Tweets like this from AP: “Not only is the Trump White House making Easter eggs gold, but announcing it in all CAPS, and selling them at a $6 premium.” And an editor for Bloomberg somehow felt the need to disparage the first lady over her stamped signature on the eggs. A former staffer from the Obama administration joined in and slammed the president for selling golden eggs for Easter.

But wait, it was Obama who had featured golden White House eggs for Easter as recently as 2016. These “reporters,” along with the former Obama staffer, should have remembered, shouldn’t they? Or did they remember, but that gets in the way of some good fake news on their enemy Donald Trump?

Well, Davis eventually issued a full retraction of her initial attack on Trump, tweeting, “Appears my memory of Easter Egg Rolls past was wrong. Seems Obamas had a golden egg too, not a Trump innovation.”

Whoops.

The irony, or sadness is that it took an American reporter working for the BBC to send out a tweet setting the record straight for all others with a tweet that read: “Before people get too bent out of shape about the gold White House Easter Egg, they had a gold one for sale last year, too.”

The liberal media’s blatant bias is disgraceful. Their outright hatred toward Trump disables them from doing something as simple as a basic fact check. The shame of this is the American people cannot trust their own American news sources and that is a danger to our democracy as a whole. Don’t look for any new ethics standards from the hypocritical media. What a shame.