It Is Time for Thinking Americans to Get Mad as Hell

By Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
79

It appears that a majority of Americans can see right through what the far left and the biased mainstream media are doing. It is an agenda to discredit and disallow President Donald Trump no matter what the cost or danger it may pose to this country.

The latest situation with National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn is only one of many ways Trump will be obstructed from forming a government under his White House. There is nothing off limits for this onslaught of hatred and envy from a political party and its allies in the media to “re-do” the November election. Every American should be outraged at the treatment our new president is receiving.

Meanwhile, a Gallup poll released Monday found clear majorities of Americans believe President Trump “keeps his promises, is a strong and decisive leader, and can bring about changes the country needs.” It is an item that will not be found on the nightly news or any newspaper in the country.

When asked to evaluate whether the phrase “keeps his promises” applies to Trump, 62 percent of respondents responded affirmatively. Fifty-nine percent replied affirmatively when questioned on whether he is a “strong and decisive leader” and 53 percent agreed that he “can bring about the change this country needs.”

Interestingly, President Trump scored lowest with respondents when asked whether he is “honest and trustworthy,” a notable disconnect considering they gave him the highest marks for keeping promises.

But what does this all say? The American people are waking up to the stark reality it doesn’t make any difference what this president does or says. He will be ridiculed, obstructed and denied at every opportunity in the liberals’ effort to impose their set of rules, whatever that really is.

The new president predicted this scenario long before he entered the Oval Office. It is now the duty of thinking Americans to stand up and be heard over the irrational and small-minded establishment in Washington terrified at the prospect of a successful Donald Trump and what it will mean to their corrupt futures.

Dwight L. Schwab Jr.

Dwight L. Schwab Jr. is a moderate conservative who looks at all sides of a story, then speaks his mind. He has written more than 3500 national political and foreign affairs columns. His BS in journalism from the University of Oregon, with minors in political science and American history stands him in good stead for his writing.

Publishing

Dwight has 30-years in the publishing industry, including ABC/Cap Cities and International Thomson. His first book, “Redistribution of Common Sense – Selective Commentaries on the Obama Administration 2009-2014,” was published in July, 2014. “The Game Changer – America’s Most Stunning Presidential Election in History,” arrives in February, 2017.

Location

Dwight is a native of Portland, Oregon, and now a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area.

