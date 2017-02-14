It Is Time for Thinking Americans to Get Mad as Hell

It appears that a majority of Americans can see right through what the far left and the biased mainstream media are doing. It is an agenda to discredit and disallow President Donald Trump no matter what the cost or danger it may pose to this country.

The latest situation with National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn is only one of many ways Trump will be obstructed from forming a government under his White House. There is nothing off limits for this onslaught of hatred and envy from a political party and its allies in the media to “re-do” the November election. Every American should be outraged at the treatment our new president is receiving.

Meanwhile, a Gallup poll released Monday found clear majorities of Americans believe President Trump “keeps his promises, is a strong and decisive leader, and can bring about changes the country needs.” It is an item that will not be found on the nightly news or any newspaper in the country.

When asked to evaluate whether the phrase “keeps his promises” applies to Trump, 62 percent of respondents responded affirmatively. Fifty-nine percent replied affirmatively when questioned on whether he is a “strong and decisive leader” and 53 percent agreed that he “can bring about the change this country needs.”

Interestingly, President Trump scored lowest with respondents when asked whether he is “honest and trustworthy,” a notable disconnect considering they gave him the highest marks for keeping promises.

But what does this all say? The American people are waking up to the stark reality it doesn’t make any difference what this president does or says. He will be ridiculed, obstructed and denied at every opportunity in the liberals’ effort to impose their set of rules, whatever that really is.

The new president predicted this scenario long before he entered the Oval Office. It is now the duty of thinking Americans to stand up and be heard over the irrational and small-minded establishment in Washington terrified at the prospect of a successful Donald Trump and what it will mean to their corrupt futures.