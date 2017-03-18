Iran and North Korea Provoke Trump to Make Decisions Soon

Critics of the Iran Nuclear Agreement reached near the end of President Obama’s second term are crying out in rage. As was predicted, Iran has failed to moderate its hostile behavior. In fact, Washington has put Iran on notice with cautionary threats in response to the rogue regime’s late-January intermediate-range ballistic missile launch.

President Trump walked into a nuclear bee’s nest with growing concerns of possible war with the North Koreans and the ongoing violations of the Iran agreement. Iran fired another pair of anti-ship ballistic missiles last weekend, one on Saturday and again on Sunday.

It doesn’t stop there. Iranian fast attack boats resorted to another episode of aggressive measures by coming within 600 yards of a United States Navy surveillance vessel in the sensitive Gulf waters of the Strait of Hormuz. These are provocative incidents that Iran is using to harass the U.S. Navy at every turn.

The Revolutionary Guards are behind this escalation of tension. They are the entity behind Iran’s ballistic missile tests and naval provocations. Iran has continued to boost its support for terrorism, their nuclear program, missile drive and the effort to obtain weapons of mass destruction.

That’s not all. On Tuesday of last week, a press conference was held in London hosted by the Iranian opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). They were there to shed light on the IRGC’s expanding control over Iran’s economy.

They had obtained information from sources inside Iran affiliated to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) with access into the IRGC rank and file. It shows the IRGC owns 90 docks to pursue its illicit intentions.

If the Iranians and North Koreans persist in their bad behavior, the U.S. and the Trump administration face the possibility of a three-front world crisis that also includes the destruction of ISIS. There may be great need for Trump’s proposed military buildup more than previously acknowledged.