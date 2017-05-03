Hillary Rodham Clinton; The Narcissist Who Felt Entitled

Here’s a news flash from Hillary Clinton who has been as visible as Howard Hughes the past five months. Apparently she lost the election because of Russian interference and James Comey, the Director of the FBI.

No, you are not getting this right. It wasn’t because of her own incompetence, unattractive personality, and corruption. Nope. And it wasn’t because many voters wanted massive change from the ways things were being done in Washington.

In other words, what she represented.

No, the American voter, dumb as he/she is, according to Bill Clinton, was influenced by Vladimir Putin and his gang of Russian hackers and the shadowy figure at FBI headquarters. Now see what you have done?

In what will go down as one of the most pathetic sore loser interviews in presidential election history, Hillary told it all to CNN (The Clinton News Network). She said, “It wasn’t a perfect campaign, there is no such thing, but I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s (FBI director) letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off.”

You see how dumb you are? All this real information provided during a mutual admiration society event Tuesday in the form of an interview with CNN’s “ultra fair” Christine Amanpour before an audience of adoring women in New York.

“The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days,” she said. Right Hillary, it has nothing to do with her private email server, the corrupt Clinton Foundation, secret taped speeches to Wall Street bankers; none of that. But seriously babe, would there have been a need for the FBI at all had you not kept a private email server?

Tell us Hillary, was it Comey’s fault that you felt compelled to be so secretive in such a public job? You were the Secretary of State, not some underling to the Secretary of State.

But as she always says to be a disclaimer after the fact; “I take absolutely personal responsibility. I was the candidate; I was the person who was on the ballot. I am very aware of the challenges, the problems, and the shortfalls that we had played a role in.”

Then what is the problem here? You just said it yourself. You are the one responsible. Like an alcoholic, in the end, it is you and not they that did this to you. Children are parented to accept responsibility for their own actions. Didn’t you teach that to Chelsea? Oh wait, never mind that last question.

But isn’t this such a typical Washington thing to do? You say you are “responsible,” but you are really saying you are not responsible. Let’s go over those reasons you lost again. There may be some that should not have been omitted.

But Ms. Responsible, perhaps what is really being said here, besides being a poor loser is this; you are a defeated presidential candidate trying to undermine our system. At least we expect such things of the Russians. Face it Hillary, you believe you were entitled to the presidency.

But in reality, you are just a small and petty sore loser, who fits the Clinton way of doing things. Do what is best for you, not the rest of the country no matter what. Just feel lucky Trump decided not to prosecute you through Attorney General Jeff Sessions. It sure would have been far different than life under your attorney general pal, Eric Holder or Loretta Lynch.

Just think about this for one moment in your self-pity; even Richard Nixon decided not to challenge what was probably an election stolen from him by JFK. Al Gore ended his fight too. Not Hillary. The narcissist of all time will never believe that she is the reason she lost the election.