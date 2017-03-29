Hillary Clinton Is an Outraged Woman Once Again

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has emerged from her self-imposed exile following her defeat to Donald Trump. Much like a movie star who attempts to make one last comeback after bombing at the box office, Hillary is back and oh so angry.

In a rare public appearance on Tuesday, she defended journalist April Ryan and Congresswoman Maxine Waters. The indiscretion she addressed? Poor Ms. Ryan’s question was shot down during a White House press briefing and Waters’ hair was made fun of by Fox News correspondent Bill O’Reilly.

This is the new Washington of Donald Trump, public enemy number one with far-left liberals that have lost all appearance of substance. The defiant Hillary told the Professional Business Women of California conference in San Francisco, “Just look at all that’s happened in the last few days to women who were simply doing their jobs.”

Huh?

In another tiresome display of political correctness gone wild, Clinton is attempting to once again be the champion of victimized women, or the perception of it. Whether working women in this country actually feel the “abuse” Clinton conjures up in her speeches, she portrays them as helpless innocents in a man’s evil world.

Hillary’s selected victim, Ryan, is a correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks. She was in the middle of asking a question Tuesday when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer interrupted her and told her to “stop shaking your head.”

That was predicated by Ryan’s original question which centered on how President Donald Trump’s administration would work to repair its image. Apparently that gave Hillary her chance to blow the entire situation into a woman v man controversy.

An indignant Hillary said, “April Ryan, a respected journalist with unrivaled integrity, was doing her job just this afternoon in the White House press room when she was patronized and cut off trying to ask a question.” Had anyone said otherwise?

Meanwhile, the outrages kept on coming. Bill O’Reilly said on Tuesday, referring to Rep. Maxine Water’s hairdo, that it looked like a “James Brown Wig.” A sense of humor is not allowed in the world of a “progressive” liberal, apparently. Besides, her hair does look that way.

But that brings out the inevitable race card. The tiresome, overused race card so conveniently slipped into whatever it can be applied to, usually in ridiculous manner. This was no different.

Ms. Clinton, apparently in her own mind the embodiment of a liberated woman said, “One of our own (Own? You live in New York, lady) California congressmen Maxine Waters was taunted with a racist joke about her hair. Too many women, especially women of color, have had a lifetime of practice taking precisely these kinds of indignities in stride.”

That is called a real stretch, folks. The outrage isn’t about Maxine Waters, it is about women like Hillary Clinton who will do or say anything to mix in with what their audience longs to hear. We’re not talking principle here, we’re talking patronizing. Anyone sick of this?