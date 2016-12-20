Dear Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Jill Stein and Mainstream Media

As had been the constitutional law since the founding of the United States of America, the official announcement of the 2016 presidential election will be decided Monday morning. At that time, the Electoral College delegates for all 50 states will meet and report their findings.

Although it has been a point of dispute for many liberals since Election Day last November, in this democracy, the popular vote, which Hillary Clinton won by over three million votes is superseded by the actual electoral votes which Donald Trump won. He in fact collected the necessary 270 electoral votes and then some to win the presidency.

Try as they might, George Soros, the Clinton campaign, Green Party candidate and loser Jill Stein, the supposed Russian hackers, the mysterious fake votes, Mars invaders or the end of the world will not change the final decision. Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States.

Here are some fascinating facts that show just what geniuses the Founding Fathers were in their visionary installation of the Electoral College to even out the representation of more populous states to the ones less populated. Hopefully those individuals and groups who have protested in recent weeks, violently or otherwise, are capable of reading the following.

– There are 3,141 counties in the United States.

– Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump won 3,084 of them. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won 57.

– There are 62 counties in New York State. Trump won 46 of them. Clinton won 16.

– Clinton won the popular vote by approx. 3.5 million votes.

– In the 5 counties that encompass New York City, Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Richmond & Queens, Clinton received well over 2 million more votes than Trump; Clinton only won 4 of these counties while Trump won Richmond.

– These five counties alone, more than accounted for Clinton winning the popular vote of the entire country.

– Those five counties comprise 319 square miles.

– The United States is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles.

– When you have a country that encompasses almost 4 million square miles of territory, it would be ludicrous to even suggest that the vote of those who inhabit a mere 319 square miles should dictate the outcome of a national election.

– As the Founding Fathers safeguarded the American people from large, densely populated Democratic cities including New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles, don’t and should never choose for the rest of the United States of America.

Crybaby Democrats, strap on your diapers, blow your noses, get a life and respect the Constitution of the United States. Otherwise, like so many Hollywood personalities have claimed they would do, but have not yet done so interestingly, leave the country for somewhere you feel is a better than America.

You will not be missed by many aside from your masters in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. Think about it.