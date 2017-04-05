Hillary Clinton’s Crooked Legacy Lives on Long After the Election

It appears the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath will be with us forever. It has now been revealed by Fox News that a top GOP senator sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. In it, he has proof then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was given access to classified documents at the State Department during her campaign.

This followed even after FBI Director James Comey said during a July 5 televised announcement that the FBI had determined Clinton and her staff had been “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.” Apparently that wasn’t enough to stop Hillary’s shenanigans.

Furthermore, the top GOP senator, identified as Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, intimated Clinton had negotiated access to classified documents for herself and her staff after her 2013 departure from the secretary of state’s office. This was all put down in writing on March 30th.

Hillary’s sheer gall continued even after she announced her run in the spring of 2015. She retained that access.

In his letter to the secretary of State Grassley wrote, “I have repeatedly asked the State Department whether Secretary Clinton and her associates had their clearances suspended or revoked to which the Obama Administration refused to respond. Recently, the State Department informed the Committee that six additional Secretary Clinton staff at State were designated as her research assistants which allowed them to retain their clearances after leaving the Department.”

The former Obama administration refused to respond. But according to The Hill, Chris Farrell, of Judicial Watch was stunned this was allowed to happen. Farrell said, “Any other government employee, I don’t care what department or agency they are from, would have had their access to classified and top secret information revoked and their clearance suspended, pending the outcome of an investigation into the mishandling of such information”

Senator Grassley also weighed in on this unbelievable action by the State Department. Grassley said, “Any other government workers who engaged in such serious offenses would, at a minimum, have their clearances suspended pending an investigation. The failure to do so has given the public the impression that Secretary Clinton and her associates received special treatment.”

What was Hillary’s reply? Her rationale was to assure that her memoir was accurate. Not surprisingly, Clinton decided not to respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Hillary Clinton had zero business handling these sensitive documents. Yet she managed to retain access to them. It appears Washington lawmakers are too busy with unproven allegations of Russian tampering with the election and Trump and Putin being the best of buddies.