Here Comes Bernie Sanders and His Third Party

The defining moment of the present-day Democratic Party is at hand and controlled by a 75-year-old socialist from the state of Vermont. Sanders, kicked around by the Hillary campaign last year and humiliated in front of his supporters by their devious means of eliminating him have come home to roost. Could Bernie Sanders and his third party be a real possibility?

With one nod of Sanders’ head, a new political party will be formed that will spell doom for Democrats for years to come. It is a wonder to many Washington insiders that Sanders has waited this long. He is done arguing over who is to blame for the 2016 election and will move the party forward in his mode.

That’s right; Bernie Sanders is on the verge of declaring a third party. There is no one to blame but themselves with a little help from former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and the DNC that tried to ruin Sanders. The movement is well underway to get the old socialist his very own third party.

Bernie enjoys the undying support from millions of followers, many of whom hate the Democrat Party and see it as grossly corrupt. Should he break away from the party, many of them will follow him with glee. It could very well mean the end of the Democratic Party as it is now known; so-called “inclusive” and a definite minority electorate in most regions of the country.

The Democratic Party would split apart, lose millions of voters and thus potentially lose every major election for years to come. Take that Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. For all your disregard of this relative unknown in the U.S. Senate, your disdain is now coming back to bite you.

The DNC did not help their cause by voting in Hillary Clinton’s candidate, Mike Perez, for their new party chairman. Bernie was once again was undermined by the Hillary folks and his candidate Keith Ellison. Now he is in the position of not getting madder, but even.

A hopeful, but unrealistic Daniel Halpern, a Democratic National Committee member from Georgia, provided the clueless hope about Sanders by saying, “He ran for president through the party, did extraordinarily well, better than anybody thought he was going to do, and I think it is incumbent upon him to make sure that his base stays in line with the party to ensure that we win races” It is typical of the arrogance the Hillary people still possess in the face of a stark political reality.

The battle cry on the far left is “Draft Bernie for a People’s Party.” It is real and grows louder by the day. This new party would be truly progressive, but of course the program hinges on Sanders actually signing up. There is little chance he will run for president at 79 in 2020, so this is the next logical move for an elder socialist statesman who made Russia the location of his second honeymoon.

The progressives have begun to leave the Democratic Party now that former Labor Secretary Tom Perez is the chairman. That may have been just the incentive to break away. One has to wonder what the DNC will offer Sanders as a peace pipe to stay within the confines of the party, but whatever it is, it will further split the party into various segments much like they predicted the Republicans would do less than a year ago.

The Democrats are now witnessing their own brand of the Tea Party. The stakes are a lot higher and include the future of the party as we know it today. The Democrats are destroying each other and there is not one definitive leader amongst them to stem the tide of dissention. Donald Trump is not their enemy, but rather themselves and the feud within.