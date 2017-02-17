The Hateful Media Losing the Battle For American Opinion

In an assault usually kept at bay until a new president has been in office a few months, the left-leaning media has already shown their cards. That is to discredit and de-legitimize President Donald Trump. The hateful media mantra is to incessantly attack him, his team and their policies.

The president addressed this unprecedented attack in his press conference on Thursday. But unlike past presidents who have come under assault from the left, Trump stood his ground and literally called a spade a spade. He used no generalities and actually called out the hateful media by network and individual names.

This may be flabbergasting to the hard left stance most media outlets have taken. Their blatant attacks may make their readers and viewers feel good, but a new poll shows Trump’s message of an unfair Fourth Estate is resonating with the American people.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Feb. 16 showed that 55 percent of “likely U.S. voters” approved of the president’s job performance. If the average Joe were to tune in CNN, MSNBC, any of the prime networks or most newspapers, they would be astonished to learn this.

Day after day, the deluge of negative information and hateful editorials permeate the American landscape. We get it, the media didn’t want Donald Trump to be president. But the daily biased reporting has reached such a fever pitch so early in his presidency; it’s hard to ignore the media’s disregard for the word “journalism.”

Most “journalists” in reality are commentators these days. They are not reporting the news; they are making it up as they go along and to their specific ideological fervor. Did they count on Trump fighting back so publicly? If so, they portray themselves as “outraged” by his “presidential behavior.”

In reality, the left-leaning, biased press is getting a taste of their own medicine by a successful billionaire real estate mogul who is not used to taking guff sitting down. He is firing back as hard as they send their salvos to him. His press conference was an unprecedented indictment on America’s free press and Trump came out swinging to the cheers of millions of fed-up Americans who are not fooled in the least with the media’s slanted perception of this country.

A real indicator of American’s anger towards the media is the fact that the president’s approval numbers in this poll were not negatively affected by the Feb. 13 resignation of Michael Flynn as Trump’s national security adviser. In fact, Trump’s numbers actually went up three percentage points since Flynn’s retreat.

While the media wants a re-do on the presidential election and send out their poison pen writers and mic commentators, they are losing the trust of the American people. It is a dangerous situation when a free country’s people turn against the very people who are supposed to bring them the truth evenhandedly.

More Americans than ever approve of how Trump has handled our country’s affairs during his first month as commander in chief. All the obstructionists like Sen. Charles Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren cannot turn the tide. In fact, it is as if they have no clue why Hillary Clinton actually lost the election. They need only look in the mirror for their selfish survival at the sake of the American people and our national security interests.

Forty-eight percent of those polled said they believed most reporters were “biased against the president.” That compared with the fact that only 12 percent believed that news reporters were biased in Trump’s favor. That’s a lower rating than lawyers get.

The bottom line is this: President Trump has been doing what millions of Americans elected him to do. He promised to put America back on the path to prosperity, success and security. From the dour look on most of the media present for the president’s news conference, his team have gotten off to a good start.