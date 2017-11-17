HarveyWood Leaves DNC Rethinking Celebrity Endorsements

It would appear the Democratic Party will not be relying on Hollywood for candidate endorsements in the near future. The sex scandal now labeled “HarveyWood” after its initiator, movie producer Harvey Weinstein, has gone viral.

Scores of wealthy and powerful movie stars, procurers, and directors have been accused of horrific sexual crimes that run the gambit from perverted to outright debauchery. Weinstein has presently been accused by more than 60 women of crimes from indecent exposure to rape.

The latest accusations center on actor Kevin Spacey, an Academy Award winning actor and star of Netflix’s “House of Cards.” The charges have led to his dismissal from the hit show, a production hiatus and his firing from a major motion picture in production.

It appears that pedophilia and sexual depravity run rampant in the liberal oasis of Hollywood. Some of the industry’s most notable names are now on the receiving end of public scorn and major lawsuits.

Now comes word that movie star John Travolta has been accused of sexual battery according to Hollywood Radar. Released documents show Travolta was accused of ‘sexual battery’ by a male massage therapist in 2000, and that therapist went on to file a police report.

Travolta is no stranger to these sorts of charges. It is the third such allegation. This is the third, but first since Hollywood suddenly “discovered” they had a huge problem.

In the publication of the latest scandal, Radar Online and the Daily Beast report a 21-year-old California man filed a police report in 2000. He indicated that during a private, late night session at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, John Travolta urged his massage therapist to ‘focus’ on his buttocks. Then, once excited, the masseur alleges that Travolta exposed himself, “made lewd suggestions, and touched the masseur’s thighs, back, and rear end.”

The current climate in Hollywood is becoming a major embarrassment to the Democratic National Committee that has heavily relied on Hollywood endorsements for their political candidates. HarveyWood, has signaled a social awakening in America where the “good old boy” system of undocumented sexual harassment will no longer be tolerated.

This newfound revelation in an industry known for decades for buzz words like “casting couch,” appears to be surprising in a disingenuous way. Like rats leaving the ship, it appears the entire town is furiously washing its hands of the almost daily new list of names being accused of some sexual act or perversion. The debauchery is fueling a second look at what such personal endorsements are worth.