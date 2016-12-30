George Soros The Manipulator of Freedom And Democracy

Most Americans are unfamiliar with the name George Soros. This multi-billionaire far-left globalist is a main financial driving force in the Democratic Party. He was a major contributor to the failed presidential bid of Hillary Rodham Clinton. He is a manipulator of freedom and democracy



Soros has access to hordes of speech writers to spread his ideas of America and how it should be run. Critical assessment of this man reveals the underlying evil of an entire political party.

His involvement in the American political system is an exercise in unadulterated arrogance and greed. It includes those he enables to turn a blind eye to his secular-type of alarming ideology and twisted view of the United States and its place on the world stage.

The multi-billionaire’s own words send a chill down Americans’ spine of freedom and democracy. “I find the current moment in history very painful. Open societies are in crisis, and various forms of closed societies, from fascist dictatorships to mafia states, are on the rise. Quite simply, many people felt that the elites had stolen their democracy,” Soros said.

Soros’ disenchantment with democracy and capitalism has kicked into high gear with his endless bank account to fund it through questionable organizations and all-too-willing politicians willing to deal with anybody or anything to be elected.

Soros is funding his own brand of Marxist, anarchist and Progressive groups.

One example is Soros’ Open Society Institute which funded the rioting in 2015 in Baltimore and used the opportunity to spread the Soros Doctrine. He personally wrote a $650,000 check during the Baltimore riots to the anarchist group called Black Lives Matter which is responsible for spreading racial agitation and, according to an Open Society report, influence the presidential election.

Enter Hillary Clinton and her $1 billion presidential campaign against Donald Trump. His Soros Fund Management gave more than $10 million to Hillary Clinton’s election campaign. This is the man who believes in causes with consistent themes that include redistribution of wealth, expansion of government, promotion of abortion, voting rights for felons, spreading communism, gay rights, battling conservatism, criticizing Israel and radical environmentalism.

Soros is committed to disrupt, destroy or reshape civilized society. His strategy includes building a collection of media outlets, both old and new, he can summon to his cause. That includes groups like Think Progress, Media Matters, Foundation for National Progress, publisher of Mother Jones and more than 30 major news organizations, from ABC to the New York Times, not to mention the various “fact checkers” so popular today.

His method is to fund key connections that range from direct contributions to funding of various boards or charities on which journalists serve. George Soros has manipulated himself and his brand of ideology into American news coverage.

The average American could easily see and hear the obvious bias in the coverage in the recent presidential campaign. The voice of anger in the country reached such a pitch that the thoroughly anti-Trump New York Times and Washington Post eventually openly apologized for the slanted coverage they provided during the campaign.

Soros writes, ” … the U.S. will be preoccupied with internal struggles in the near future, and targeted minorities will suffer. The U.S. will be unable to protect and promote democracy in the rest of the world.”

This manipulator of democracy is the pinnacle of pure evil. He is well aware that his personal wealth alone can bring the power he seeks like a bright light attracts bugs. This is a man who will say and do anything at this point to keep the global empire he has been constructing from crumbling.

Soros is behind those internal struggles as he sends hordes of left-wing drones into the streets to riot, during Trump’s inauguration and later. He himself is responsible more than any other individual in modern times for bringing the U.S. and Europe to their knees.

He has devoted his life to keeping hatred and racial tension alive. With the stunning defeat of his vehicle to ultimate power, Hillary Clinton, will Americans see a change in the media’s personal bias as they frantically seek access to a president who shows open disdain for their very profession?

Will those so-called investigative journalists from the major newspapers, networks and websites be unleashed by their handlers to unveil the intentions of men like Soros that permeate both political parties? Will Americans see the resurrection of the “Muckraking Era” of the early 1900’s that spotlighted societal corruption?

The mass media world has taken a dramatic turn with the election of the non-politician Donald Trump. The tentacles of financial political corruption has not clouded the very decisions he will make as president. He has not been bought and paid for by political ideologists like George Soros. Will this truly be a draining of the swamp we call our nation’s capital and the freedom we covet?