George Soros the Billionaire Hate Machine of the Democratic Party

During what should be considered a celebration of this nation’s democracy and peaceful transition of power, sinister elements lurk behind the scenes wishing otherwise. No one best suits that description than multi-billionaire George Soros.

The man who has provided more private money to the Democratic Party that now finds itself beholden to this angry, bitter businessman, thinks President-elect Donald Trump will fail. He would be far more honest if he said that would be the greatest thing to happen in his world of so-called “progressive politics.”

Speaking to Bloomberg News during at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland, Soros said, “I personally am convinced that he is going to fail. Not because of people like me who would like him to fail, but because his ideas that guide him are inherently self-contradictory and the contradictions are already embodied by his advisors.” Soros is a man who has been the catalyst behind the Baltimore and Ferguson, MO riots and the Black Lives Matter terrorist organization.

The billionaire businessman and political agitator spoke less than 24 hours before Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States. Soros appears to be in favor of blocking as many of Trump’s cabinet nominees as possible. At this stage of the confirmation hearings, it seems unlikely the Democrats can muster enough votes to reject anyone.

Soros donated close to $20 million to various causes, including more than $10.5 million to Trump’s opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton during their campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. His criticism of Trump has been unrelenting and he made that abundantly clear during his interview in Davos.

The reality of the Democrats’ situation at present is tenuous. They are the minority in both Houses of Congress, lost the presidency and will surely be in the minority opinion for the next 25-years at the Supreme Court. But Soros is an agitator of the highest degree and has the money and power to control large numbers of liberal politicians and their campaign monies and careers.

Embittered Soros told Bloomberg News, “I have described him (Trump) as an impostor and a con man and a would-be dictator. But he’s only a would-be dictator because I’m confident that the Constitution and the institutions of the United States are strong enough. He would be a dictator if he could get away with it, but he won’t be able to.”

Strong words from a man who has basically set himself up as the ruler of political futures, causes and the next decade of the Democratic Party single-handedly. His political causes have been gravely wounded by the emergence of a man who is the perfect foil for the multi-billionaire.

Soros is believed to have lost more than $1 billion in trades he made that would have benefited if the market went down. Instead, with the election of Trump, the stock market reached new record highs. The months-long rally cost the old man deep financial losses. Betting against the American economy failed the man who closely resembles “old man Potter” in the film classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Spoken like a man who wishes America the worst, he predicted gloom and doom on the financial markets once Trump is in power. “I don’t think the markets are going to do very well. Right now they are still celebrating. But when reality comes in,” his bets against the market “will prevail.” He sounds more like a man who is guided by his blinding hate and ego than someone the Democratic Party should follow, no matter how deep his pockets are.