Gates of Democracy Close on Progressive Sandbox Tactics: Trump Elected

The Electoral College members met across the nation Monday to affirm President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, liberal attempts to sway Republican electors to abandon Trump fizzled like a bad sparkler.

Much to the chagrin of intolerant progressives dedicated to stalling the democratic process of the last 240-years of American democracy, Trump was named the winner of the 2016 presidential election. There were no comments from Hillary Clinton or her absentee campaign staff who are busy looking for new employment this Christmas season.

As expected by logical thinkers, Republican electors stayed loyal to their candidate, keeping Trump well above the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to secure the nomination. In the pipe dreams of sore losers vowing to disrupt this constitutional duty of the Electoral College, their attempt to prevent Trump’s win by every childish means possible to them failed.

Texas’s 36 electoral votes for Trump pushed him over the edge at around 4:30 p.m. CST, even though the defection of two rogue electors deprived Trump of one of those votes. That gave Trump 304 total electoral votes.

In a statement released Monday evening, Trump marked his victory and thanked the voters. Mass media throughout the country sought out Hillary Clinton for comment or some sort of congratulatory statement that might encourage the country to fall behind the president-elect and heal the nation’s problems. To those few who know Hillary best, that was never a possibility.

The Trump statement Tuesday read, “The official votes cast by the Electoral College exceeded the 270 required to secure the presidency by a very large margin, far greater than ever anticipated by the media.”

The so-called celebrities who vowed to leave the country if Trump were elected president have not yet been sighted at any major airport across the country; not a single one.

Their word cannot be trusted.

The president-elect issued a statement that read, “This election represents a movement that millions of hard working men and women all across the country stood behind and made possible. With this historic step we can look forward to the bright future ahead. I will work hard to unite our country and be the President of all Americans. Together, we will make America great again.”

The true legacy of Barack Obama’s eight-year presidency will become a vivid reality next month as the Republicans will control the presidency, the Senate and the House of Representatives. With Republican Trump as the new commander-in-chief, it is expected the Supreme Court will be moving further to the right for at least the next 25-years along with all federal judge appointments he will personally make for at least the next four-years.

The Michael Moores and the Reverend Al Sharptons of the country will be disappointed to know that the Republican-controlled Congress, a body even more unlikely to be swayed by pressure than the Electoral College, will certify the vote on January 6th.

It shouldn’t be of any significance to The Reverend who has vowed to depart for South Africa if Trump won the presidency. It has been rumored that Trump may broker a deal with the IRS to let Sharpton go even though he owes millions to the American taxpayer. Further rumor has it that Trump will pay for Sharpton’s one-way ticket if it does not cause an international incident with the government of South Africa that may protest such an act of cruelty to their own citizens.

Faithless electors continue to cause more news on the Democratic side.

It’s a given the mainstream media won’t report this part of the mini-drama created by adult children of the left. A Minnesota delegate cast a vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), only to be removed and replaced with an alternate. In Maine, an elector had announced his intentions to vote for Sanders, only to change his vote and back Hillary Clinton in a second round of voting. And in Washington, three Democrats voted for former Secretary of State Colin Powell and one Democrat voted for Faith Spotted Eagle, a tribal activist opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Many DNC employees wondered how they never thought of the tribal activist as an alternative to Hillary in the first place.

All eyes will now turn to fanatical Hillary-backers including John Podesta, Donna Brazille, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Nancy Pelosi, Barbara Boxer, Maxine Waters, Alan Combes, Juan Williams, Cokie Roberts, Rachael Maddow, Chris Matthews, Joy Bahar, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Alec Baldwin, Susan Sarandon and a host of others who apparently cannot go on living in the same air Donald Trump breathes.

Many lower-class, white, blue-collar Midwesterners, labeled bigots and racists by Hillary and the Democrat elites, may have some suggestions for this group. But as another soon-to-be expatriate, former impeached president Bill (Slick Willie) Clinton said earlier this week, they are without the IQ to have ideas.