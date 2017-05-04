FBI Director Sets the Record Straight for Hillary Clinton the Victim

One day after Hillary Clinton’s CNN interview blaming her defeat partially on FBI Director James Comey, the rebuke is startling. There was more to the story than Clinton’s whiny victimization theatrics.

The former secretary of state’s emails containing classified information that were actually forwarded to former congressman Anthony Weiner. That’s right, the disgraced sexting congressman married to Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin. Emails vital to the national security of this country in the hands of a sick man kicked out of Congress for exposing himself to underage girls on the internet.

The Director of the FBI testified Wednesday as he defended his handling of politically sensitive probes surrounding last year’s presidential race. Under questioning from the senior Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), James B. Comey revealed more details about how Clinton’s emails ended up on Weiner’s now infamous computer of shame.

At the time of the investigation, Weiner, a New York Democrat, was still married, not separated, to top Clinton aide, Huma Abedin. Weiner was being investigated separately for possible inappropriate communications with a minor.

A day after Hillary blamed her upset loss to Donald Trump on mysterious Russian hackers, Director Comey told the House Investigating Committee the real story. He testified, “Somehow, her (Clinton) emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information. His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him to print out for her so she could deliver them to the secretary of state.”

There was no mention of this side of the story when Hillary sat for her CNN interview with hands in her lap. Meanwhile, the truth of the matter is, Wiener and Abedin were investigated for possible mishandling of classified material, but the matter was eventually dropped because of lack of intent.

That translates to the two being idiots so dumb they had no idea what was classified. It wasn’t Facebook gossip, or for Wiener’s interest, underage girls disrobing.

So why would he re-open an investigation just prior to the election? The director felt he had to notify Congress since he was forced to choose between saying something or concealing what he knew. Comey put it to the congressmen this way; ” … between really bad and catastrophic.”

Following up on the other part of Hillary’s reasoning for losing the election, the director answered Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) questions. Graham asked what threat Russia posed to future U.S. elections.

It was a simple and to the point question. Comey answered, “In my view the greatest threat of any nation on earth given their intention and their capability.” He went on to say while Russia did not alter vote tallies in 2016, they have tried to do so in other countries and he said U.S. officials should expect them to try to do so in future U.S. elections.

What Hillary has failed to say publicly is the FBI has already concluded that Russian intelligence hacked into Democratic computer systems and email accounts. They indeed stole information that was published by WikiLeaks during the campaign. That happened because the chairman of Hillary’s campaign, John Podesta, did not take the proper measures to prevent it as the Republicans did. He was forewarned, as were the GOP.

On Tuesday, Clinton said, “If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president,” at an event in New York. Perhaps that may be true, but if an electorate was that shaky about Hillary Clinton being president over yet another FBI investigation into her criminality, just maybe the incident did the American people a favor.