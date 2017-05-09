FBI Director Comey flip flops himself into being fired

In Washington, DC, the day can turn to night very quickly in the world of politics. It was only yesterday that it appeared Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s former top aide, was headed for big trouble with the FBI and her involvement in national security issues concerning “top secret” email.

Tuesday afternoon, it is reported the FBI Director James Comey’s incorrect comments about Abedin surfaced again this week at a different Senate hearing. Last week Comey spent hours defending his handling of the investigation of Clinton’s use of a private server for work while she was secretary of state. Now we hear that Comey’s comments about the alleged Abedin copying of Hillary emails, that made him “nauseous,” weren’t illegal at all.

He had tried to backtrack and called the use of the server “extremely careless” but said it did not rise to the level of a crime. He was trying to have it both ways. But that was his pattern since last July 7th when he exonerated Hillary, in a way, for any illegal activity on her private server.

Then, on October 28th, he announced a further investigation into Abedin copying Hillary’s emails using her disgraced former congressman husband to do the copying on supposed national security highly top secret documents. Guilty or not guilty?

Apparently President Trump has heard enough evidence to the contrary and has grown tired of the flip flop behavior of his FBI director. For Trump to make this call and fire the director shows courage in a very bi-partisan way.

The left-leaning media will have a field day with his backing up Clinton’s assertion that her dealings with Comey partially cost her the election. Although that is a reach, it will mean little to the media bent on painting Trump as a “fluke” president.