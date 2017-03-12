Economy Booming in Trump’s First Month While Dems Search for Russians Everywhere

The Democratic Party is obsessed with destroying the presidency of Donald Trump. One way or another, they have convinced themselves that they lost the presidential election only due to Russian influence or aliens from another planet. Was Hillary Clinton a bad candidate? Nah.

Meanwhile, the seeds of utter annihilation for the far left are taking root in the first month of Trump’s presidency. CNBC reported Tuesday that President Donald Trump has received a huge boost for his economic agenda with the news that the U.S. created 298,000 new jobs after his first full month in office. When was the last time Americans heard news like that?

How can that be bad news for the left? It’s easy to explain. While the likes of Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer scream across the airwaves about the incompetency of the Trump administration, the new employment numbers show job expectations have been beaten by more than 100,000.

Jobs were the single most important reason Trump was elected president. The employment announcement blasted through market expectations that around 190,000 new jobs would be created. Do the Democrats really think their false charges of Russian intervention are resonating with a country starving for jobs? Naturally this doesn’t fit in their playbook of obstruction and national anarchy.

If the Democrats continue down the road that led to their loss of the presidency (2016), the House (2010) and the Senate (2014), the moderates in their party will soon realize the day of judgement for the entire party infrastructure is at risk. Their outright obliteration in an America that has denounced their brand of political correctness and a free chicken in every pot. The “free chicken” that will be the most expensive one a taxpayer has ever gotten free.

CNBC could not have said it better when they announced, “The report encompassed the first full month under President Donald Trump, who has pledged to rebuild the nation’s aging infrastructure system” The real reason Hillary Clinton did not win was the very thing Trump is doing that separated him from the establishment politicians; making America great again.

Unlike his adversaries who are threatened with their own relevance in Washington, Trump came to power as a man of the private sector, not beholden to a power structure that made his career possible or living off a government paycheck. He is well aware of what it takes to build a solid economy, hire thousands of people and meet a payroll. He has actually built an empire on his knowledge of how business works and what needs to be done to employ people in good paying jobs.

It doesn’t include whining about the past or clinging to yesterday’s ideas that have been proven useless time after time. He is not in bed with a host of campaign contributors and their personal agenda checklist. He doesn’t owe one lobbyist or foreign government his soul for winning the presidency.

The 45th president has an agenda of economic nationalism and a solemn promise to reverse the ravages of globalism by bringing jobs back home. The Democrats can kick and scream as they lose the base of their party, but Trump is providing new incentives for companies to take on more construction and manufacturing workers.

Is this a bad thing like the media attempts to portray it? For that matter, is anybody outside the wacky far left led by Sweden-style socialists even listening anymore? They would like to think that you are, but there is little time to riot, boycott and loot when you have a good job and food on the table. Hollywood elites may encourage you to do so, but they remain comfortable encouraging you behind their 12-foot high walls to keep out your anguish and plight. But they say, they are “compassionate,” whatever the hell that really means.

No, the news is not good for those who attempt to obstruct in favor construct. Goods producers added 106,000 of the new jobs, with construction jobs swelling by 66,000, the most in 11 years, and manufacturing jobs by 32,000. What about unemployment benefits? They are the lowest in 44 years, strongly suggesting employers are confident about the future.

The mainstream media doesn’t want you to see this America. They are determined to have you focus on the shiny object they put on the other side of the room. You voted for Trump because the Russians made you do it, right? Forget that you had no confidence that Hillary Clinton would do much of anything other than offer four more years of Barack Obama. But the media says the election was stolen from her and you are all too dumb to know that.

No, it was the Russians. Forget that there is absolutely no proof of this, much less solid facts of any kind. The Russians made you vote the way you did. Unfortunately this mantra is beginning to be understood for the code it is in. Americans are too stupid to know what they are doing and it requires the elite, the academics and the think-tankers to guide us in this world only they are blessed to understand.

Nevertheless, located on the back page of newspapers like the New York Times is this: “Companies employing 500 or more workers increased staffing by 72,000 jobs; payrolls rose by 122,000 at medium-sized businesses, or those with 50 to 499 employees, the most in three years; while small companies’ payrolls gained 104,000, an eight-month high,” a direct quote from no less the liberal news organization, Bloomberg.

You didn’t read that in The New York Times or the Washington Post, did you? You read about the Russians, the incompetency of the Trump administration and how they have ruined what once was a good thing when the left wing nuts were in power.

Unfortunately for the naysayers, good news spreads fast, even without those who are supposed to actually report the real news in this country. You will not hear much about the demise of the rapidly fading Democratic Party that just elected bomb-throwing Mike Perez as their new Democratic National Chairman. It is hard to teach old dogs new tricks.

But sometimes they may learn, probably way too late, that it is a better idea to train a new puppy that hasn’t heard the same tired commands over and over. Bad habits occur lying stagnant and growing fat on the land of your owner. In this case, it is the American taxpayer.

Maybe the new puppies coming of age need to take a hard look at the old dogs with the bad habits. Sit down Nancy, roll over Elizabeth, shut up Chuck.