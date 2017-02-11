DNC Hopeful Tom Perez Divulges the Corruptness of His Party

Something that happened what now seems like an eternity ago has raised its ugly head again. New information released Thursday indicates Hillary Clinton’s nomination was rigged from the start. In other Words far left Bernie Sanders supporters, you got screwed.

Last Wednesday, former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, campaigning to become the next DNC chair, stated flatly that the Democratic primaries were rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton. No Tom, really?

Apparently it’s a fact to someone who would know it. Perez said, “We heard loudly and clearly yesterday from Bernie supporters that the process was rigged, and it was. And you’ve got to be honest about it. That’s why we need a chair that is transparent.”

That brought uproar to the “astonished” Clinton supporters. Strangely, the comment was quickly retracted by Perez on Twitter after Hillary partisans and the Democratic establishment took him to the woodshed. That led to Perez tweeting, “I have been asked by friends about a quote and want to be clear about what I said and that I misspoke. Hillary became our nominee fair and square, and she won more votes in the primary, and general, than her opponents.”

All that was missing was a right-handed salute and “Mein Fuhrer.” The cat was out of the bag and there was no putting it back.

The stark facts were apparent long before Perez “divulged” them. The evidence of primary rigging is overwhelming, but Democratic leaders continue to ignore them. Sanders supporters know all too well that they were further disenfranchised by the unfairness of the primary. Like Perez after his statement, they were told to fall in line behind establishment Democrats.

More proof for the hardcore disbelievers? Leaked Wikileaks documents confirmed suspicions that the DNC was overtly tipping the scales for Clinton. With the arrival of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, former disgraced DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz rescinded a ban on donations from lobbyists and PACs.

This rule change spelled doom for Sanders and his millions of hardcore supporters no matter what. It provided for the establishment of the Hillary Victory Fund. No less than liberal Politico found they were laundering money to the Clinton campaign under the false pretenses of fundraising for state Democratic Parties.

History later showed that without Wasserman Schultz’s interference, the Clinton campaign would have been outpaced by the Sanders campaign in fundraising. What the scenario of that provided was victory for Sanders and the showdown of the century with Donald Trump.

The DNC continued to stop Sanders at every move. Even campaign chair John Podesta confirmed their suspicions that the debates were scheduled to favor Hillary Clinton. The system of super delegates was established to provide the illusion that the Democratic establishment held more power within the Democratic primaries than it actually did.

The thoroughly corrupt mainstream media inflated Clinton’s lead using super delegates. Meanwhile, the small number of super delegates supporting Bernie Sanders portrayed the image that Sanders’ didn’t have a chance at winning the nomination, despite the results from voters suggesting otherwise.

That was the media’s collusion at his finest hour.

Then along comes the DNC leaks that could not be covered up. That spelled doom for the ultra-corrupt Debbie Wasserman Schultz, along with several other top DNC staffers, who resigned in embarrassment because they overtly violated Article 5 Section 4 of the DNC Charter, which demands neutrality from DNC staff.

That was pushed back to page 12 of The New York Times.

Along comes Donna Brazile, as corrupt as or more so than Schultz. She began serving as DNC interim chair. What happens? Even ultra-left CNN fired her after emails confirm she helped the Clinton campaign cheat before debates. Did that alarm the DNC? Nope, the Democratic establishment protected Brazile with impunity.

That’s the mode of operation for the DNC as they do with all instances of corruption that benefit the status quo. Bernie Sanders was literally crushed by the corruption of a party he did not affiliate with as an independent until he ran for president. He should have stayed independent and gone the distance without them. Hillary was anointed the nomination by lying in the mud and playing dirty tricks that would make Tricky Dicky Nixon blush.

Everyone knows Tom Perez initially spoke the truth, but as the KGB-like curtain came down on him from the all-powerful and corrupt DNC, he changed his tune for his political survival. We can expect this will not be allowed to happen again. There is no way the DNC will yield any political power and privilege to progressives.

That is why the Democratic Party has become a regional party. Their only power, if it can be called that, is obstruction and rancor. Whether or not this country is ready to fall behind the likes of Elizabeth Warren remains to be seen. But the safe money is on a future uprising of the moderates to provide any chance of a comeback in the legislative and executive branches of government.