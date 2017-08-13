Democrats Should Brace for Big Losses in 2018 Elections

The extreme media is providing all the help they can to the Democratic Party with the 24/7 anti-Trump agenda. It is their assumption that the American people will buy into their hysteria if it is ongoing and constant. Their game plan in a flowing and negative press will apparently convince you both congressional houses have done a poor job and the easy choice is to vote for the Democrats.

That is one side of the thought process. However, despite a major push from progressive groups and newly created nonprofits to flip red states to blue, more than a few Democratic incumbents could see themselves replaced by GOP candidates in regions where Trump defeated Hillary Clinton; quite possibly more.

The harsh reality for the struggling Democratic Party the liberal media attempts to hide from you is this: Eight of the 10 Senate seats seen as most in jeopardy of flipping in 2018 are held by Democrats. That includes areas that have already seen Republican victories in special elections since Donald Trump assumed the presidency.

Even with a fanatical media bent on defeating Montana Republican Greg Gianforte, he won a special election for his House seat. That came after national headlines for body-slamming a reporter the night before the election. Montana’s next contest pits Democratic Senator Jon Tester against popular local officials including state auditor Matt Rosendale and Billings District Judge Russell Fagg.

The Democrats are using a tried and true Madison Avenue-style slogan; “New and improved.” But it comes out as “A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, and Better Wages.” A somewhat nebulous statement since what Americans have seen from Democrats and their media allies is mostly “I hate Donald Trump.” It likely won’t be enough to give them a majority in either house of Congress.

The harsh reality for the heavily divided Democratic Party is they could fall short of the House majority and lose five Senate seats. The Republicans don’t even need to win any ‘swing states’ to win a Senate majority: 52 seats are in states where the 2016 presidential margin was at least 5 percentage points more Republican than the national outcome. Those are not good Vegas odds.

But many Democratic operatives feel their chances are better if the party further embraces the progressive, Bernie Sanders-style politics. The ill-conceived strategy could bring about the Democratic Party turning to a far-left zealot for the presidency in 2020 like Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. She is the darling of the Northeast progressive elite, academics, Cadillac limousine liberals and Hollywood moguls. But is that what American voters are in 2017?

It appears the Democrats are so blind in their hatred of Trump that they do not understand the message that was sent via the American electorate last November. The working middle class that Hillary Clinton so loathed is once again being ignored. The last presidential election told them that Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin did not agree. Their retort was to abolish the Electoral College.

They are missing their own vacuous slogans of “tolerance, inclusiveness and compassion.” Instead they sneer at Trump supporters and insult them by slurring the president they elected and condemning him at every turn. The liberals’ own obstructionist behavior may be their political death sentence in the 2018 midterms. Once again, they are so filled with their own false pride and egos, they do not listen to the people.

There is no doubt that Warren and Sanders’ supporters are forceful and vocal, but they don’t know how to win. The crowds are big, but the overall support is razor thin. They are easy fodder for smart Republican candidates as they cite “socialist gains” in ruined countries like Cuba and Venezuela.

These so-called progressives are banking on Trump failing. Their blind hatred cannot wrap its arms around the major core of support this president enjoys. It is vastly more strident and loyal than their loud gangs of Sanders and Warren; and they will vote no matter what.

If the progressives continue to place their bet on a stalled Trump agenda, there will be nothing else to run on. There is no other message or at least nobody has heard it yet. Only the loud media clatter for impeachment or other near impossibilities. Do they really think they will unseat conservative candidates with liberal newcomers? Have these people really taken the pulse of the American electorate? Do they really believe a shift to the left is the most effective way of attracting anti-Trump voters? Will shoving aside the centrist Clinton and Obama voters win them anything?

Anyone could be a professional pollster at this point in the Democrats’ quest for winning an election. Merely paint any statewide election on the Pacific Coast, the Northeast corridor and little else blue. Throw an entire bucket of red over the rest of the map until further notice. In other words, the extreme media and the fanatical left has a far different view of the country than the rest of us. Nothing has changed even though they yell a lot louder.