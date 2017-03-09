While Democrats Obstruct, Trump Moves Ahead With Plans for Economic Growth

The Democrats and their media partners are going all out to portray the Trump administration as incompetent and corrupt. But the truth of the matter is the rest of the world is betting on its success.

That is the message from the world’s largest technology investor. He is reportedly prepared to increase his own money investments with the Trump economy.

That investor is Masayoshi Son, the billionaire technology entrepreneur from Japan. Like many investors in the stock market which has shot to record levels since Trump’s inauguration, Son and his financial advisers are prepared to invest billions in the American economy.

According to a New York Times article Friday, the billionaire and his financial partners are weighing several major possible deals for Sprint, the long-struggling American wireless operator controlled by Son’s SoftBank. In February, SoftBank executives were in Washington with Trump’s economic team planning the details of the multi-billion dollar transaction.

The discussions come at a time when the lack of advanced digital investments threatens American competitiveness. It is yet the latest business-oriented attempt by the Trump administration to bolster the American economy and create the millions of jobs the then-presidential candidate Trump promised in his campaign.

Trump, the billionaire real estate mogul and successful businessman, knows too well the urgency for the American economy to modernize its investment capital. The Times article said, “Until the latest government-sponsored auction for spectrum bands finishes in late April, wireless companies are prohibited, owing to concerns about collusion, from pursuing various tie-ups.”

That prohibition appears to be on life support with the new administration. The Japanese investor and his colleagues had promised Trump in late 2016 he would create 50,000 new jobs in the United States through a $100 billion technology fund. It is all part of Trump’s plan to bring billions in foreign investment back to the U.S.

The Times explained the business strategy in its article writing, “Be it a tie-up with T-Mobile U.S., Sprint’s closest competitor, or a more ambitious marriage with the cable colossus Comcast, a transaction would allow Son to fulfill a long-held ambition to invest aggressively in wireless networks in the United States and enable next-generation mobile technology.”

The Trump administration is pushing for lighter regulations and lower taxes to lure these cash-rich investors into business deals with the U.S. By enticing the Japanese billionaire, they welcome a man who has invested $32 billion in the acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings Plc. and the creation of the $100 billion Vision Fund with Saudi Arabia and other backers. According to Bloomberg News, the Tokyo-based SoftBank represents one of Japan’s biggest wireless providers.

This type of business deal is indicative of the Trump strategy to provide investment opportunities for foreign countries. That will help his economic plan that includes lower corporate taxes and relief for the middle class. It will also help provide for his ten percent increase in military spending and his trillion dollar government plan to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.