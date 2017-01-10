Democrats Need Look No Further Than Barack Obama for Collapse of the Party

The Democrats suffered major losses in the November elections. That includes the presidency, still the minority in both the House and Senate, nominees for vacancies at the Supreme Court, nominees for federal judgeships, a minority of state governors and legislatures, etc.

They have blamed their loss in the presidential election on the Russians, fake news, the Electoral College, Director James Comey of the FBI, Martian invaders, etc. They plan to block Trump’s nominees at their confirmation hearings, protest the inauguration, on and on.

Inconvenient Election Facts

Here are some interesting facts that sane liberals should ponder:

Fact 1 – Republican Donald Trump won the popular vote in 31 states to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 19 and D.C. That tally is 62% to her 38%.

Fact 2 – Donald Trump led in the total popular vote for all states except California. Think hard on that one before you say it’s not true.

Fact 3 – Hillary Clinton won California 5,860,714 to Trump’s 3,151,821. That tally is 61.6% to 33.1%, exclusive of the other candidates, including Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein. A sidebar; Stein asked for vote recounts in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan with the results remaining the same. Donald Trump won.

Fact 4 – California gave Hillary Clinton the popular vote for all states as claimed by the Democrats and their media stooges. That is, of course, untrue, but printed anyway.

Deduct Hillary Clinton’s California vote from her national vote. That leaves her with 54,978,783, and deduct Trump’s California vote from his national total, leaving him with 57,113.976. Donald Trump wins in a landslide in the other 49 states, 51.3% to Hillary’s 48.7%.

The result leaves Hillary Clinton as President of California and Donald Trump the President of the United States of America. That being a substantial margin.

These facts exemplify the wisdom of the our Founding Fathers and their brilliant idea of an Electoral College. It has prevented the votes of any one popular state from overriding the votes of the others.

Some balancing or adjustment with proportional representation is used in other countries.

The angry losers of the election balk at this clear portion of our country’s laws, but it was no fluke for the Trump campaign staff. In fact Trump’s Campaign Manager, Kellyanne Conway, an expert in polling, saw this early on and devised her strategy of “Six pathways to the White House.”

From the start of the campaign, California was simply ignored as a “super majority” state. The Democrats obviously had a huge majority for various reasons.

Instead, the Trump people concentrated on states they could win. Those targeted for TV and radio, not to mention multiple appearances by Trump and his vice president Mike Pence, in Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Why were those states selected for heavier coverage? That is where Trump could win the presidential election with … the Electoral College. Simple strategy and de

mocratic win, period.

The next time you hear a politician whine about Hillary’s defeat because of the Electoral College or any of the other excuses listed above, remember we are a country of laws, and if you do not like the law, change it legally. All the riots, looting and physical assaults will change nothing, but it will probably land them in jail.

Remember that the Democrats are at their lowest point as a political party since the Civil War. The media portrays the Republicans as split over Trump’s victory and pay little attention to the Democrats and their failing party. Could this mean the end of the Democrat Party as a national presence? Have they become regional in nature?

Republican Control

Once again, on the afternoon of January 20, 2017, the Republican Party will have:

1) The Presidency.

2) A majority of the House of Representatives.

3) A majority of the Senate.

4) Almost two-thirds of all the state governors.

5) Total control of the statehouses in almost two-thirds of all the states.

6) Republicans will be able to add a majority of conservative justices to the Supreme Court.

The above has never happened before in American history. The Democratic Party need look no further for the cause of this shocking string of events than their party’s leader over the past eight years; Barack Obama. He is the one and only reason for the emergence of Donald Trump.