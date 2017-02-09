Democrats and Teachers Union Lose Big as New Secretary of Education Confirmed

The vote on Secretary of Education Nominee Betsy DeVos is over and she has been confirmed after a lengthy confirmation battle. It ended Tuesday at Vice President Mike Pence cast the deciding vote in what was a 50-50 tie, the first deciding vote for a cabinet nominee in history.

The debate lasted long into the night in a futile effort by Democrats to turn the third Republican vote they needed to scuttle the nomination on claims that the long-time education reformer isn’t qualified. Republicans Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins voted with the Democrats leading to the historic tie-breaker by Pence.

One would have thought the vote was about a nominee for secretary of state or defense secretary, but secretary of education? Why?

The answer is simple; cold-blooded reality of union power and money. The Democrats, beholden to millions of dollars from the powerful teachers union, used their precious little political capital to show their allegiance to what can only be construed as a special interest to their party’s money machine.

The Teachers Union does not want an outsider disrupting their comfortable power base within the Democratic Party will talk about charter schools and alternative education. Hell no, that means their sometimes tenured and always almost impossible to fire jobs are at stake.

Nope, the entire party apparatus devoted weeks of phone calls, emails and advocacy to defeating this education secretary. It’s not even one of the huge federal departments that control vast amounts of money. Yet there is all this fuss to defeat Betsy DeVos.

This is the reality: The National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers are, along with environmentalists, the most powerful forces in today’s Democratic Party. A party that becomes more regionalized by the day with their far-left agenda they have yet to realize lost them the 2016 presidential election.

But it comes down to a stark reality covered up with pious remarks about educating the students and any dirt they can unearth on the outside nominee. They elect Democrats, who provide them more jobs and money, which they spend to elect more Democrats. Find one Democrat that will admit that and you have one Democrat cut off from the Democratic money list.

Priority number one with the Democrats is not Donald Trump. It is to keep this political machine going. To do that, they have to maintain their monopoly control over public education. Is that for the good of the kids and their better education?

Enter Ms. DeVos. She does not fit their plan to keep the monopoly system. Shockingly, she demands proven results and credibility. She looks for system results where the present situation is student failure and underachievement.

Her black marks from those who voted against her happen to be her attempt to change the existing failed system by offering all parents the choice of charter schools and vouchers. And before all the slurs of “bigot” and “racist” come tumbling from the left’s predictable lips, the operative word in the last sentence is “all.”

DeVos has exposed the fact that unions and Democrats do not support her ideas for a better future for students. It interferes with their well-oiled operation that has gone on too long. Part of the new Trump-era is draining the swamp. What better place to start than the future of our country?