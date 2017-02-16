No Different Than Custer, Obama Leads Democrats Into Battle Against Trump

Rather than fading into the background to do good works, Barack Obama leads Democrats into battle against Donald Trump. Benjamin Franklin once said that “Fish and guests begin to stink after three days.” The same applies to former presidents with altered words. “Former presidents who don’t know when to go home begin to stink after three weeks.”



The present sage of a president without a hometown is on the nose already. Former President Barack Obama remains in Washington, while tradition dictates that former presidents go home after their time is done. It has been many decades since a former president didn’t gleefully escape the pressures of Washington.

For Obama, the spotlight and the adoration are his life. He has an army of agitators, some say around 30,000. Their mission is to fight his Republican successor at every turn while he commands from his rented mansion located within two miles of Trump’s White House. It is fortified with a tall brick perimeter and a nearby taxpayer-funded office with his own chief of staff and press secretary. Michelle Obama will also open an office there, along with the Obama Foundation.

Democrats Can’t Accept They Lost

To Obama and his supporters, the election never ended. Oh, their side lost, but to them it was nothing more than an aberration. Deplorable Americans didn’t know what they were doing and these arrogant rabble-grousers are here to remind us just how ignorant we are.

Yes, it will be an unusual post-presidency. Unlike the classy exit of former President George W. Bush after enduring months of political bashing at its highest degree by Obama, he went back to Texas. But for the next eight years of Obama’s failed presidency, Bush was the target for those many failures that occurred. From the economy to foreign policy, Obama blamed it all on Bush to the bitter end.

Obama Lost House, Senate, States, Presidency

There has been no talk among Obama’s smug followers or their compliant media buddies about those failures. No one speaks of the stunning loss as a derivative of Obama’s unsuccessful presidency. Not even a whisper that under his watch the Democrats lost the House in 2010, the Senate in 2014 and the presidency in 2016. No, that is an irrelevant set of facts and facts are not what his minions of loud-mouthed anarchists want to hear.

There is no clue about the demise of the left. While Elizabeth Warren rambles on and on about the great Satan Republicans, the country has moved on. They made their decision last November, and not unlike spoiled children who will not obey their elders, the left persists in squeezing into the national scene they were abjectly voted out of.

In what’s shaping up to be a highly unusual post-presidency, Obama isn’t just staying behind in Washington. He’s working behind the scenes to set up what will effectively be a shadow government to not only protect his threatened legacy, but to sabotage the incoming administration and its popular “America First” agenda.

He is working through the so-called network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action. You would expect such an organization while a president was in power, but not Obama’s OFA. Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country.

“We’re not backing down” on immigration, Obamacare, race relations and climate change, Obama said. Before he left the White House after his lame duck period, he said, “It is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged,” he said in a conference call. “But get over it, move forward to protect what we’ve accomplished.”

What Obama Accomplished

The question is, what did he accomplish? The organization is run by old Obama aides and campaign workers, federal tax records show “nonpartisan” OFA marshals 32,525 volunteers nationwide. Registered as a 501(c)(4), it doesn’t have to disclose its donors, but they’ve been generous. OFA has raised more than $40 million in contributions and grants since evolving from Obama’s campaign organization Obama for America in 2013.

Obama hopes to install his own puppet, former civil rights chief Tom Perez, at the helm of the Democratic National Committee. Perez screams, “It’s time to organize and fight . . . We must stand up to protect President Obama’s accomplishments;” while also promising, “We’re going to build the strongest grass-roots organizing force this country has ever seen.”

Who Is The Miserable Failure Now?

This is Obama’s real legacy. It is the arrogance of a man who practically single-handedly destroyed the Democratic Party. A man now responsible for the Republicans holding both Houses of Congress, the presidency, the next two to three Supreme Court Justices and all federal judgeships for at least the next four years. That is not to mention 31 of the state governorships and a majority of state legislators. This is the man the Democrats look to for the future of their party?

The party now dominated with the likes of socialists Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren has their former president running interference on Trump. “You’re going to see me early next year,” he said after the election, “and we’re going to be in a position where we can start cooking up all kinds of great stuff. Point is, I’m still fired up and ready to go.”

The question for the Democrats is this: Are you ready to go with him? Something to think about long and hard as you are fast becoming a regional political party.