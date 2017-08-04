CNN Reporter Manufactures Fake Immigration News Story

The national news media is incensed by President Trump’s ongoing tirade against what he calls “fake news.” On a daily basis, network news such as CNN and MSNBC criticize what they term as “unfair” Trump’s attacks on their organizations.

But an example of the mainstream media’s bias and outright defining of the news from their own liberal perspective was on display Thursday. The Trump administration announced a more limited, merit-based immigration system at a news conference.

CNN Reporter Embarrasses MSM Colleagues

But a CNN reporter put his own spin on the proceedings. Filling the role of a news reporter turned editorial commentator, he openly read the poem from the Statue of Liberty during the White House press briefing. Later, he denounced parts of the plan as “a dog whistle.”

Again, this was supposedly a reporter of the news. Apparently CNN has begun to institute their own policy of interjecting their editorial opinion into that of the President of the United States. President Trump had joined Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas to push what he called “the most significant reform to our immigration system in half a century.”

The proposal includes language that would favor those who can speak English and financially support themselves. It also looks favorably upon those who can contribute to the nation’s economy.

That apparently displeased CNN reporter Jim Acosta. He has been dismissed before for what Trump describes as “fake news reporting.” Acosta crossed the definitive line between journalist and activist in an uncomfortable exchange with senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

Acosta blurted out, “What the president is proposing here does not sound like it’s in keeping with American tradition when it comes to immigration,” to a startled Miller. “The Statue of Liberty says, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ It doesn’t say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer.”

The alarmingly non-journalistic question/editorial comment referred to “The New Colossus,” written by poet Emma Lazarus. It is frequently quoted to illustrate America’s openness. But alas Jim, it is not U.S. immigration policy.

Nevertheless, Acosta continued to embarrass traditional journalists trying to separate themselves from the “fake news” accusations that many Americans have picked up on. The CNN reporter did them no favors with his own spin on a news event.

The journalist turned pundit continued: “They’re (immigrants) not always going to speak English, Stephen. They’re not always going to be highly skilled. They’re not always going to be somebody who can go to work at Silicon Valley right away.”

The crowd of reporters stood aghast. A quick-witted Miller said, “Jim, I appreciate your speech.”

It was a scene that has become all too typical. News reporters have changed the definition of their job. In doing so, they have damaged the credibility of many traditional journalists who now find access to the highest individuals in government far more difficult because of their politically correct behavior apparently applauded by their network bosses.

CNN Piles On Self-Manufactured Controversy

It is what may be termed “self-manufactured controversy.” The aftermath of the exchange between the two men was gleefully played over and over on CNN. The banner over the screen screamed, “New plan to slash legal immigration sparks fierce debate.”

Was this the case, or was this CNN trying to drive the news? Their made-up controversy was quickly followed by a clearly left-leaning panel of so-called “experts” discussing what Acosta had dreamed up. He had reached rock star status on the heavily-biased CNN roster of far left reporting.

The incident is nothing more than grandstanding. The obviously planned drama seemed to bolster critics who have argued that televising the White House press briefings has only led to more grandstanding. Reporters like Acosta wildly trying to make themselves the next Sam Donaldson, a legendary thorn in Ronald Reagan’s side 30-years-ago.

But that didn’t stop far left reporter/editorialist Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC. She tweeted, “Trump aide#Stephen Miller lecturing Cuban-American Jim Acosta of CNN on green card policy which his family lived 1st hand#Rude.”

The headline in the far left Huffington Post read, “Miller Trashes Iconic Statue of Liberty Poem.” The mainstream media screams that Trump treats them unfairly, but this sort of behavior brings more and more Americans to his side in the fight of what is now the two Americas.