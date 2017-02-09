CBS News Has a Weird Vision of What Is Important to Their Listeners

The media spits out stories by the hundreds day after day citing every misgiving they have with the Trump administration. Everything from his daughter’s clothing line being cancelled by Nordstrom to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s “brave” rant at Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing is fair game.

But as this partisan firestorm of hate proceeds at its expected warp speed, the real facts are being dismissed or relegated to page six of The New York Times. Scott Pelley of CBS News may express his doubts about Trump’s abilities on his so-called “news” show, but actual progress under this White House goes unnoticed or left for liberals to grit their teeth and bury the truth.

Case in point: According to Gallup’s U.S. Economic Confidence Index, Americans’ confidence in the U.S. economy soared to record highs at the time President Donald Trump officially entered the White House. That was higher in January than in any other month since 2008.

It should be noted that 2008 was a year before Barack Obama assumed control of said economy. The index is the highest monthly average in Gallup’s nine-year trend. The index peaked at plus+19 for the Jan. 21-23 three-day average after Trump’s inauguration and shortly before the Dow Jones industrial average hit a new high.

Where was that factual report in The New York Times or Scott? It was nowhere to be seen, as the biased, leftist newspaper and network are obsessed with what they call “a Muslim ban on travel.” In reality, the “Muslim ban” is a ban on nations considered to be “terrorist threats.” The list was put together by the Obama administration prior to Trump’s presidency. Try this out Scott, it has nothing to do with Muslims. It has everything to do with the national security of the United States and its people.

That has never, and will never be reported accurately by Scott Pelley or any other demigod that labels themselves a mainstream journalist. They are political commentators who use the title to conjure up a very different image to unsuspecting American listeners and readers.

The Gallup news is real news, but that makes no difference to those intolerant of Trump and facts in general. Gallup’s index shows how Americans actually rate current economic conditions and whether they feel the economy is improving or getting worse. But there is not enough time on Pelley’s newscast for that sort of hard news.

They (Scott and his creative writers) are busy showing Sen. Elizabeth Warren spewing hot air about Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions in a confirmation hearing CBS News will not concede is an absolute slam dunk for the job. Had they stayed focused on the national importance of the Gallup news, they would have told their dwindling audience that the index has a theoretical maximum of plus+100 if all Americans were to say the economy is doing well and improving, and a theoretical minimum of minus-100 if all Americans were to say the economy is doing poorly and getting worse.

That is news Scott. Americans are happy with the Trump economy. It is important, it is factual and it deserves air time without your ideology, hatred, intolerance or anything else a news anchor is not supposed to be. It would be nice if you could at least fake it on air as Walter Cronkite, a closet liberal, did for decades.