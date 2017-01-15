Bitter Democrats, Media Allies Show America What Could Have Been

USA Today gleefully predicted last month President-elect Donald Trump could face a difficult time on Capitol Hill with his nominees for various government positions in his administration. Naturally, USA Today, in another biased liberal opinion piece for the Democratic Party, wasn’t predicting so much as praying that would be the case.

What USA Today and a room full of other liberal hack sources fail to remind their readers is this; their former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid killed any thought of a Senate revolt they so publicly endorse. Harry was getting a little testy with Republicans who actually scrutinized President Obama’s appointees to various government posts after giving him carte blanche for all his nominees’ confirmation hearings after he was elected in 2009.

Naturally that is where the liberals’ selective memory stops. Well, Harry decided to invoke the “nuclear option” which made the confirmation confirming process a majority of one senator instead of the traditional 60 votes. The confirmation hearings presently going on may seem suspenseful with the fake information you are receiving, but there is little chance any of Trump’s nominees will not be confirmed.

You see, what USA Today and many other questionable media sources do not divulge to their perceived lemming-like readers is this; the Republicans hold 52 of 100 seats in the U.S. Senate. Do the math and you see that is a majority for any nominee. It does not matter what the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer or any of the other senators say as they try to dispute the election two months after the fact.

“Trump Cabinet picks face extreme vetting ahead of confirmation,” USA Today screamed last month.

Is that really the entire story here? Of course not, but you as the reader are not supposed to know the rest of the story. They will do that for you.

Now it is mid-January and the tough grilling mostly didn’t materialize. All of Trump’s first week nominees appear headed toward confirmation. That includes Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general, who Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) tried to derail to showcase his brand for the 2020 presidential campaign. His showboating will not work, but it afforded him media exposure and praise from the usual suspects.

It also ruined the day for the House’s number one victim-extraordinaire, Rep. Elisha Cummings (D-MD). He has called Trump “unsuited” for the presidency. The bad news for Democrats and the mainstream liberal media is Americans have grown up a lot since the presidential campaign. What they have learned is the mainstream media cannot be trusted to provide the news in an even-handed way. It took a long time, but the USA Today’s of this world have no one to blame but their biased and tainted selves.

Meanwhile, as the Democrats plan protests during the inauguration that celebrates America’s peaceful transition of power the last 240-years, seven Trump picks, including Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions, Homeland Security Secretary-designate John Kelly, Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson, Transportation Secretary-designate Elaine Chao, Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis, Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson, and CIA Director-designate Mike Pompeo faced Senate committees this week. The number included three of the so-called Big Four Cabinet positions, attorney general, secretary of state, and secretary of defense.

Thanks to vengeful Harry Reid, all the democrats’ childish antics are for naught. America will end the day on January 20th with a new government, voted in democratically by the people of the United States of America. It has now become apparent to those who voted for Trump, and many now who didn’t, that there was an election they may be grateful turned out the way it did.

Look at those who protest now. Do they really represent the type of infantile individuals you want running your country? They can dish it out big time, but if they ever lose, it is somebody else’s fault and you, the deplorables Hillary pointed out, are responsible.