Bill Clinton Latest Progressive to Insult Americans and Their IQ

This column is predicated on the fact that the Electoral College, abiding by the Constitution of the United States of America, dutifully met Monday in all 50 states to ratify the results of the 2016 presidential election. Much to the chagrin of a small group of those disappointed by the democratic process of our government, the deed is done.

Former President Bill Clinton has further reduced the left’s less-by-the-day relevance with his own version of the election outcome. His scapegoat is FBI Director James Comey. Apparently the man who was the darling of the Democratic Party in July when he told Congress charges of criminality would not be pursued on Hillary, is now the reason for her losing the election.

It’s not the Russian hackers, voter fraud, dimwitted blue collar Americans or green men from Mars, it’s James Comey, by God. According to Politico, always America’s most credible source for unbiased reporting, the former president talked to a cub reporter from The Record-Review (who?), a weekly newspaper serving Bedford and Pound Ridge, New York.

In his interview with a newspaper no one has ever heard of before, Bubba said Comey “cost her (his wife and loser Hillary) the election.” Clinton took questions while shopping at a small bookstore in the area, Politico reports. The article did not mention what kind of bookstore it was.

Oh oh, wrong again, he did blame cyber-attacks, Russia and little green men later in the interview. They all impacted his wife’s presidential bid. Strangely, there was no mention of how unfavorably the American people viewed his wife, her lack of any successful resume as secretary of state, the murders in Benghazi, her personal server, the Clinton Foundation, lying to Congress, the FBI and the American people, etc.

Apparently there was no time to include those items that just may have added to his wife’s defeat a tiny bit. But the former Rhodes Scholar did get his digs in on all of us stupid American voters who would have been better suited to let the Hillary campaign vote for us. He said, “You (the American people) would have to have a single-digit IQ not to recognize what was going on.”

How did we all miss that? Is he right? Are we just stupid?yes

What Bubba failed to grasp with his enormous IQ was Comey’s announcement in the last weeks of the election was part of his sworn duty to inform us stupid Americans that the FBI was looking at fresh evidence related to his wife’s use of a private email server during her days as secretary of state. You know Bill, her willingness to break the law and destroy 30,000 emails?

Bill thought that was particularly damaging to Hillary, Politico reports. If only the damn FBI had participated fully with the failing Hillary message of, well, whatever it was besides her hatred of Donald Trump and being a woman.

Yep, The Hill, known a bit more nationally than the Record-Review, noted that just days before the presidential vote, Comey finally announced the FBI hadn’t changed its July decision not to bring charges regarding the Clinton private server. I guess Bill thought stupid American voters would have totally forgotten all about Hillary’s treachery along with what they had for breakfast without mean old Jimmy Comey refreshing their low IQ brains.

From his bunker deep in the New York countryside, Bill, whose credibility at this stage of his political career is close to zero, wasn’t through just yet. According to the website, slick Willie took a jab at Trump, saying the President-elect “doesn’t know much,” but “one thing he does know is how to get angry white men to vote for him.”

It is always a good reminder that comes with Bill or other “progressives” that the most intolerant Americans there to blame if you do not agree with them. Your opinion can always be stifled with their nifty “silence your right to speak tool chest” filled with remedies that include “racist, bigot, homophobic, extreme, Islamophobic, low IQ, stupid.” Need I go on?

If the last month or so since the election has shown clear-thinking Americans one thing, it is the over-the-top arrogance of “progressives” who want to change the American process of law and our Constitution when it suits their cause, whatever that really is.

Michelle Obama appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show yesterday and proclaimed she now has no hope left. She came to the White House saying she now had hope for the first time.

It appears that what Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama and many other unelected protagonists of the democratic system of government are trying to tell us dumb Americans is this; things would be really different if we had the power now.

The rumor is a private donation system is being set up to resupply the left with diapers, bassinets, rattlers and strained carrots to get them through the next four years. But with their disdain for our democratic values, let’s count on that attitude extending from four into eight years.