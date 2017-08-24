Antifa Is Code For Acceptable Domestic Terrorism By The Extreme Media

The far left will continue to push their agenda as long as they find little resistance. It will certainly not come from the extreme media that romanticizes their latest efforts to tear down American history by brushing the word “racist” over everything they see.

Antifa is the latest far left group that the media considers legitimate. The actual truth of the matter is they are no less than an organized and well-funded terrorist group looking for attention. They have found it with their latest effort to discount American history by minimalizing the past with their favorite word they use over and over; racism. It is a word so ugly that having bestowed it on a group, an individual or a cause is usually enough to silence that particular target.

President Trump was correct when he called both sides of the Charlottesville, VA riots guilty parties. Antifa is no less guilty of terrorist tactics than the KKK or any other group involved in rioting that day. But the latest far left target is Civil War monuments.

Aside from Charlottesville, Antifa targeted the crime-ridden city of Baltimore. Its cowardly public officials scurried away in the dead of night to avoid facing up to the bully terrorists of that group. That is how this sort of terror organization gets a foothold. They intimidate and the people’s protectors capitulate.

This will never end until Americans stand up to the far left groups bent on destroying America’s culture, language and borders. The reign of terror that Antifa and the other radicals represent was inflicted on the entire nation. These ignorant cretins spend their days contemplating how best to terrorize the common citizens and destroy our history. All with the full support of the extreme media and cowardly Democratic politicians afraid of losing votes by standing up to them.

The Battle of Charlottesville

Locales across the nation have been conceding to the Antifa terror group and the radical left in the wake of the Battle of Charlottesville earlier this month. It has ushered in a new kind of civil war in this country. They welcome such a thought while ordinary Americans cannot see the damage these radical terrorists are doing to this country’s moral fiber.

This latest capitulation is merely a piece of the already disturbing pattern that will likely see many more pieces of American history erased in the not-so-distant future. Now the question is will the general public stand up to them. Or will we go the way of so many civilizations that allowed apathy to be the driving force of their daily lives until there was no country anymore; just anarchy.

When the Taliban destroyed ancient monuments, there was great uproar across the world. When Antifa and other radicals destroyed historic statues in America, the only sound was that of crashing metal.