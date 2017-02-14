Americans Should Be Thankful Every Day That Hillary Clinton Lost the Presidency

More and more Americans are coming to the realization that we dodged a bullet when Hillary Clinton lost the election. The consequences this country would have faced with the former secretary of state at the helm would have been catastrophic for the entire nation.

Nothing so defined this fact than her latest burst from isolation. She recently sent a Tweet that said only “3-0” that indicated her support for the three-judge panel from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that unanimously ordered a halt to President Trump’s executive order on immigrants and ­refugees.

Bypassing the ultra-left view of the press, this is a dangerous moment in our history. Had Clinton won, she would be all for open borders in this country. The very judges that ruled against the president would be her sort of picks for the Supreme Court. Activist judges creating law from the bench in defiance of the Constitution.

In reality, Clinton’s Tweet of “3-0” can be construed by those that voted against her as special thanks to the three states that made Trump’s victory possible with their 46 electoral votes: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Here the country is, almost four weeks into the Trump presidency. It is non-stop court rulings, demonstrations, and politicians’ photo ops as they begin their 2020 presidential runs and congressional obstructionists on virtually all of Trump’s cabinet appointments. The left is illustrating why the country was saved by the miracle of Trump. It has meant an end to Dramatic overreach of an arrogant government that now must face a major correction kicking and screaming.

The hysterical, hateful reaction from the left is absolute proof that the ruling elite must be put in their place. The establishment has been drunk with power, political and cultural. Like a small child, they will never admit they are wrong about anything. Their message resonates as one of entitlement.

They claim to be the party of “inclusiveness,” but in reality they are the most intolerant among us. Case example: Their treatment of African-American Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) who has been inundated with hate mail. A black conservative and Republican, Scott supported the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) on the floor of the Senate.

What was the reaction from the left? He was called a “house Negro,” “a disgrace to the black race” and an “Uncle Tom,” among other vile epithets that included the ­N-word, according to Scott. He said, “I just wish that my friends who call themselves liberals would want tolerance for all Americans, including conservative Americans.”

Another example is the recently confirmed secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Black Lives Matter protesters and teachers-union members blocked her entry into a Washington, DC, public school. Mind you, a public school. There are no rules of law for these sort of hate-mongers and the media has two sets of rules for this hatred and what they perceive is hatred from the despised right.

Hillary’s presidency would have continued the stranglehold of America by the contemptuous tenured radicals, college snowflakes and the Democratic media hatred openly held for those who don’t share their worldview. It is all now being dismantled day by day. Modern liberals’ contempt for others is essential to their sense of superiority and they think it justifies violence in the streets, threats and simple rudeness. Contempt for others lets mayors think they can disobey immigration laws and judges think there is no law but theirs.

It is all changing so quickly. The liberals’ hatred of Trump overshadows any concern for ­national security. The calls of “Let them all in” should alarm any thinking American. Why is it the left is so anxious to open wide the borders of our country? How can judges hold a one-hour hearing over the telephone and reach a decision on the Constitution and laws that give the president wide authority to ­decide whether the entry of “any class of alien“ that would harm the United States?

Their ruling is a milestone in the early presidency of Donald Trump. It is a sobering lesson about the difficult road ahead. Nothing can be taken for granted and every inch of progress will require intense preparation and a willingness to battle on multiple fronts.

Trump is a man used to the intense hatred of the left. It is unprecedented in modern times. But it harms America itself more than anything else. It will all be worth it if this man can hang on and finish the revolution he started.