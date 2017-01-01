Turn Your 2017 New Year’s Resolutions into “Monday Resolutions”!

Monday is the Best Time to Start Your Resolution

There’s no better way to start the New Year’s resolution than to boost it with a “Monday Resolution,” according to health experts.

“Monday Resolutions” are an effective approach to achieving one’s resolutions each year by capitalizing on Monday to reset goals and celebrate progress.

Why it is effective? The researchers have interesting answers to this question.

According to research, people see Monday as a fresh start and are more likely to begin exercise goals, diets regimens and quit vices such as smoking on a Monday more than any other day.

Aside from that, published studies in JAMA Internal Medicine and the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that health-related searches on the internet is highest on Monday.

This research was spearheaded by Dr. Lawrence Cheskin, director of the Johns Hopkins Weight Management Center.

Why Monday?

The researchers asserted that “Monday Resolutions” provide 52 chances a year to stay on track, instead of just one.

Joanna Cohen, co-author of these studies and the director of the Institute for Global Tobacco Control at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, considers Monday as a “mini-New Year’s” as well.

Cohen said, “Studies show that Mondays are a natural opportunity to engage smokers and reduce their likelihood of relapse. It’s the January of the week, the day that smokers are looking for help. This is particularly important because for many smokers, it may take 30 or more quit attempts before being successful.”

Interestingly, a Monday health reset can also help sustain healthy behaviors. Most people report that starting the week off with exercise, healthy eating and a positive attitude helps keep them on track throughout the week.

Oops Remember These!

Five Tips to Turn Your New Year’s Resolutions Into Monday Resolutions:

1. Set realistic goals.

2. Break each goal into small, manageable steps.

3. Make a weekly plan and write it down to commit.

4. Share your goals with others for support.

5. Hit the Healthy Monday Reset, if you lapse.