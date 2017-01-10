Predicting The Future – Part 1 – Develop Foresight

For those who aren’t used to hearing the term “prognosticate” in the current culture, it’s a word worth knowing and understanding. To prognosticate is to forecast or predict something future from present indications or signs; it can be used as a synonym for the verb, prophesy, however it doesn’t necessarily always have to do with what is equated to prophesying as it is used within various religious, or even occult circles for that matter. Predicting the future either poorly or with some degree of precision is a human preoccupation and has been since the dawn of civilization.

It seems that every human being at some point or at various points in their life is fascinated, curious, and even desirous about knowing the future. The reason is simple: the more we can know about the future the more we can prepare for it. When you are in a season of change, having crossed a threshold between a former chapter that has come to an end, and a yet-to-be seen new chapter that will emerge, it is helpful to have some sense of how things might or will unfold.

The challenge however, as Lisa Cron informs us in her landmark work Wired For Story, is that precisely because our neurology is wired for story we actually see the world not as it is, rather as we believe it to be. [1] Self-fulfilling prophecy doesn’t have to be accurate to be experienced. You will experience what you believe whether it’s true or not, because your propensity to embrace what you want to see to the exclusion perhaps of what you refuse to see, or deny exists, or need to see, is greater than you realize.

All of us are incredibly adept at self-deception and being misled. It is the reason that conspiracy theories about everything abound in the world. To fail to own our susceptibilities to making poor pre-judgments about the future is to do great damage to our decision-making processes, and to abandon the necessary critical-thinking skills and analytical-reasoning skills that are essential for living a live that is moving towards wholeness and well-being.

We all want to develop foresight, however, that foresight isn’t always accurate. It can be suggested that great insight requires accurate hindsight, and with hindsight and insight aligned, healthy foresight is possible.

An accurate appraisal of the past can provide you great illumination of your current reality. The choices you have made up until this point in history have led you to where you currently are. Continue in those choices and it isn’t difficult to discern or predict what your future will be (for the most part). The future is a function of our choices and creations based on those choices.



