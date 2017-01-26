Trump Approves Dakota Access Pipe Line

Trump approves the Dakota Access Pipe Line, another Trump team player is threatened, more Trumps are bullied, and more entertainment and world news is delivered below in this daily roundup from Bruce Edwin of Hollywood Sentinel dot com, exclusively for NewsBlaze.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, whose supporters voted for Brexit, must now defer to the UK Supreme Court to get their approval, for what should be already approved before the U.K. can leave the E.U, which is expected to take two years. And you thought American government was incompetent! This shows the complete violation of the will of the majority voters in the U.K, which is a total shame.

Also in the U.K. today, the Yorkshire Beagle Farm is reportedly being allowed to expand. This farm apparently breeds Beagles for experimentation, torture, and death. This is very sick, and should be stopped. Hopefully if the U.K. government gets smart enough to stop this, it will not take two years.

WWE champion, actor and television host John Cena is set to host the upcoming annual Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, airing live on Saturday, March 11, 2017, from 8-9:30 p.m. (ET/PT). The only live event where kids’ votes count and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed, Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards will celebrate kids’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, pop culture, animation and more. With stunts and surprises, the show will air live from USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles and will be seen by kids around the world on Nickelodeon channels in more than 180 countries and territories. Additional Kids’ Choice Awards news, including categories and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Yesterday, the Sioux Tribe reported that on January 18th, the Department of the Army published the Notice of Intent to require an Environmental Impact Statement in the Federal Register. This is another small victory in defeating the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline, according to the the Sioux Tribe. The fight, however, is still not over, states the Sioux Tribe.

This notice, the tribe states, opens the public scoping phase and invites anyone interested to help them to identify potential issues, concerns, and reasonable alternatives that should be considered in an EIS.

The Sioux tribe states that “While the EIS is exactly what we called for, we must ensure that it fully takes into consideration tribal treaty rights, natural resources, cultural and sacred places, socio-economical concerns, environmental justice, and the health and wellbeing of those downstream who rely on our drinking water.” They add, “We need your continued support as this process moves forward.” They further state, “The Department of the Army’s Civil Works division will be accepting public comment until February 20th, 2017.”

Concerned supporters of the Sioux Tribe are asked by the tribe to e-mail comments to Mr. Gib Owen: [email protected] of the U.S. Army Civilian Corps. You must include the subject line: “NOI Comments, Dakota Access Pipeline Crossing.”

Today Tuesday however, President Trump has reportedly reversed Obama’s ban on the construction of the Dakota Access Pipe Line (DAPL), and approved construction, with allowance for new negotiations of the terms and deal. Standing Rock Sioux Tribe leaders are upset and worried that the construction will break the law as well as tribal law, by what they fear would cross over their territory as well as risk contamination of their water, should a disaster occur. Native Americans hold nature, including land, water, and trees as not only vital resources for survival, but also sacred–a part of their spiritual practice, that must remain unpolluted by man. Visit Hollywood Sentinel dot com tomorrow, for a full report on this controversial issue.

Trump’s official White House adviser; the pretty, charming and brilliant Kellyanne Conway, is reportedly now getting Secret Service protection after receiving a suspicious “white substance” at her home, she states. Creepy psychos – go away!

Hopefully, the reported concerns by Mrs. Conway are nothing serious, and hopefully not connected to the alleged report of poisoning of another Trump team player. As such, the brilliant and legendary political strategist Roger Stone reported to the brave Info Wars head Alex Jones last week,as well as to other major mainstream media, that he suspects he was poisoned over the Christmas Holiday. Naturally, Stone’s many political enemies and other media with political agendas against him are claiming he is making it up to promote sales of his new book – a preposterous claim.

Katie Rich, a former comic on Saturday Night Live, engaged in cyber bullying Barron Trump, son of Melania and President Donald Trump. As such, SNL has reportedly suspended her indefinitely. Rich, who later took to twitter to issue an apology, doubtfully would be saying sorry had she not gotten smacked down by her SNL bosses, who even they – know better than to cross the line of verbally abusing children. Rich should be fired, and taught a lesson – bullying children is not funny, and is totally unacceptable.

Ashley Judd, who reportedly says that no one should ‘breed’ when there are starving children in the world, apparently supports abortion. She further crossed the line of human decency by reportedly stating The President of the U.S. has wet dreams about his own daughter, proving her so called humanitarian acts don’t omit grotesque slander.

CIA chief James Comey has been kept on board by Mr. Trump. Comey, who many claim helped Hillary Clinton lose by reporting how she violated the law with her revealing of classified data on her personal computers, later said they the investigation of her was closed, drawing fire against him by both sides.

The U.S. House has today voted to ban all taxpayer funded abortions, according to Life Site News dot com. Abortion formerly covered by ObamaCare – now under review, is also eliminated.

Donald Trump may move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem. Jerusalem is referred to as the Holy Land in The Bible where Jesus Christ was born. Why the U.S. Embassy wasn’t there instead of Tel Aviv in the first place, makes little sense.

Palestine just got another free hand out. On his last full day in office last Friday, Obama shunned the will of Congress, and gave 221 million dollars to the Palestinian Authority, the governing body of Palestine, who are in direct conflict with America’s supposed ally – Israel.

Of the reported near billion dollar annual budget of Palestine, over half of it reportedly comes from handouts from other nations, with over half of that money coming from the European Union (E.U.) and the United States. This is utterly ridiculous. If a government cannot afford to operate on its own, then it should cease to exist.

It is a crime punishable by death to sell a house or land to any Jew in Palestine. Human rights abuses reportedly are rampant there. America should stop funding Palestine, which is connected to the terrorist organization Hamas, among other terrorists groups. Furthermore, America should withdraw all occupying forces from Palestinian lands that violate the rights of the Palestinians to be free and sovereign people. And, if they want further hand outs, let the E.U. or other Arab nations continue to bail them out if they want to keep rewarding a failed government – the days of America being the welfare savior of the world are over.

Life Site News dot com reports today, citing The Daily Mail News, that British Psychiatrist Colin Brewer, authorized killing six patients with Dementia, who were not terminally ill. The psychiatrist, who reportedly lost his license after running an addiction clinic at which he prescribed drugs to a patient there that died, reportedly told at least one person that he supports euthanasia for incompetent people. Does that mean he is advocating for killing himself?

Daymond John, from TV’s popular Shark Tank will be giving a free lecture this Saturday in L.A. at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences has announced today the Oscar Nominations of the year for 2016. The Best Picture nominations are as follows;

“Arrival” Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers “Fences” Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers

Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers “Hacksaw Ridge” Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers

Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers “Hell or High Water” Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers

Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers “Hidden Figures” Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers

Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers “La La Land” Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers

Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers “Lion” Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers

Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers “Manchester by the Sea” Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers “Moonlight” Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers Read the rest of the nominations in all categories, as well as other breaking entertainment news, tomorrow morning at www.HollywoodSentinel.com

