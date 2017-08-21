The Far Left Will Not Stop Destruction Until They Are Stopped

The far left is on the march. Their latest mission of “victimization” is Confederate monuments. In the wake of the violence that took place in Charlottesville over last weekend, numerous activists and politicians have called for the destruction of more historical monuments.

The fact that a majority of Americans think they should stay put is irrelevant; the far left and its many organizations will think for you. Forget the fact that only 27 percent of Americans think these statues should be removed for fear of offending some people. Such public opinion will never stop a liberal from pursuing an unpopular agenda.

One would think the Democratic Party as a whole would wake up and realize this is why they continue to lose elections. They may wish to re-think Hillary Clinton’s definition of a “deplorable.” The day of identity politics is over. These ‘deplorables’ are the voting majority and they do not take kindly to other Americans defining what should be their opinion.

What are the monuments on the wish list of liberals to tear down? Believe it or not, this is a serious inventory.

1. The Jefferson Memorial, Washington, DC – In a PBS interview, the Reverend Al Sharpton called for the Jefferson Memorial in Washington DC to be abandoned because the third president of the United States and author of the Declaration of Independence was a slave-owner.

2. Various statues in the nation’s capital – Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) have both called for statues commemorating Confederates to be removed from the U.S. Capitol.

3. Mount Rushmore, Rapid City, SD – Vice News’s Wilbert L. Cooper called for Mount Rushmore to be destroyed because the U.S. presidents whose visages are carved into the mountainside are problematic by today’s standards.

4. Baltimore monuments, Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh had Civil War monuments removed from the city in the cover of night, without any public hearings or any public discussion process. Pugh told The New York Times that she used her emergency powers as mayor to take down statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from a public park, surprising even some members of the city council. Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also called for a statue memorializing Roger B. Taney, a Supreme Court justice who penned the infamous Dred Scott decision, which determined that anyone descended from a slave could not be an American citizen, be removed from the pedestal where it had been erected since 1887.

5. Stone Mountain, Georgia – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams called for a frieze depicting Confederate soldiers to be removed from Stone Mountain in Georgia.

6. Albert Pike Statue, Washington, DC – In Washington DC, a group of protestors gathered last Sunday to call for the statue of Albert Pike, a Confederate general, to be torn down.

7. Chicago parks named after Washington and Jack, Chicago, IL – A Chicago pastor has asked the mayor to remove the names of two former presidents, George Washington and Andrew Jackson, from city parks because both men owned slaves.

8. Confederate Soldiers Monument, Durham, NC – The Confederate Soldiers Monument was torn down by protesters from its spot in front of the old Durham County Courthouse on Monday. Four have been arrested in connection to this instance of vandalism. The Workers World Party released a statement claiming that it should be their right to tear the monuments down.

9. Monuments throughout the state of North Carolina – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has called for additional monuments to be torn down and is asking the state legislature to repeal a 2015 law that prevents the destruction of Civil War monuments.

10. Monument throughout the state of Virginia – In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is asking state legislators and city officials to tear down monuments throughout the Old Dominion.

11. ‘Old Joe’ Statue, Gainesville, FL – In Gainesville, Florida, a statue of a Confederate soldier was removed Monday from outside a county administrative building.

12. Statues in Lexington, KY – The City Council of Lexington, Kentucky voted unanimously on Tuesday to remove Confederate statues from the lawn in front of an old county courthouse. In response, a white nationalist group is reportedly planning a protest.

13. Statues in Louisville, KY – On Monday, protesters gathered in favor of removing a statue of Civil War officer John B. Castleman from Louisville, Kentucky.

14. Statues in Nashville, TN, including one on private property – In Nashville, Tennessee, protestors gathered to call for the removal of a monument depicting Nathan Bedford Forrest, a lieutenant in the Confederate army, from the state capitol on Monday. People have also called for a memorial of Forrest, which sits on private property, to be hidden from view of the nearby highway.

15. Two statues vandalized in Wilmington, NC – “A white flag was hung on the gun of the statue and its head and feet were spray painted,” WECT reports. “Officers were called back to the scene and found a rope tied to the statue’s neck. Upon examination, officers said they believe it was likely tied to a vehicle in an attempt to pull the statue over.” Another statue was marked with graffiti

16. Cemetery marker in Los Angeles, CA – A statue that stood in the Confederate section of Hollywood Forever Cemetery for more than 90 years was toppled on Wednesday, Los Angeles Times reports. A plaque commemorating Jefferson Davis was also removed from a park this week.

Thoughtful Americans realize what is going on. For those old enough to remember, the same sort of movement took place in Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, Imperial Japan, Maoist China and Stalinist Russia. In more recent times, it has occurred with Afghanistan’s Taliban, ISIS, Al Qaida, etc.

This sort of movement is nothing new. But they all have one thing in common: they were all initially successful because the people allowed it to happen. None of these movements happened overnight. They began as small gatherings and grew larger as the societies they thrived in allowed them to grow.

When one group takes it upon themselves to rewrite the history of an entire country for their own politically correct agenda, the country begins to lose its national identity and history. As these tolerant nations allow such demonstrations to grow far beyond their base of power, their tolerance becomes the intolerance of those they allow to thrive.

The groups object to those they say are not tolerant, inclusive and compassionate. But as their own power grows, those very words that describe a healthy nation disappear. What is left is an age of darkness with rulers who hold power over a mass of angry and confused subjects who waited far too long to act. It didn’t affect them until it was too late.