Poll Shows Millennials Don’t Like Trump

The Millennials Have Spoken, And They Don’t Like Trump

President Donald Trump’s leadership is at the 100 day mark. But the new president is tormented with a mix of dissatisfaction and disapproval from the public, but mostly democrats.

In a recent survey, a poll of millennials showed high disapproval of Trump’s leadership.

According to a poll released Tuesday by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, about 40% said they would give Trump an “F” on his first 100 days. This rating highlighted that millennials scored Trump’s performance lower than the general public does.

Aside from that, a majority of the millennials polled are not happy about Trump’s tweets, describing them as “not appropriate.” This response garnered about 70% of the millennials who took the survey.

The survey was based on the responses of 2,500 millennials with ages that range from 18-29 years old.

Other Results

The poll gathered opinions from those millennials as well. Most of the respondents expressed reservations on recent and strict policies on immigration and jettisoning of Obamacare.

Most of those polled expressed a renewed commitment to uniting America. A majority said politics is more important now compared to five years ago.

Interestingly, 74% of the respondents of the survey asserted that voting is crucial to effect change. Politics and volunteerism are also important for this majority of millennials as well.

In addition, the millennials are looking for leaders who will not divide the nation, but instead a leader who can unite all Americans amid adversities.

But there’s a twist in the poll. Around 48% identified as pro-Democratic Party supporters, are dissatisfied with many of Trump’s policy positions.

Trump’s Reactions on Recent Polls

Recent polls have emerged these days and low ratings of approval of Trump is considered as the highest disapproval rating of any newly elected president in United States.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll showed Trump’s approval rating at 42%, the lowest recorded at this stage of a presidency since 1945.

Amid the poor ratings, Trump seemed unaffected and has taken to Twitter to slam the poll.

On Sunday, he tweeted that the Washington Post/ABC News poll results were “very good considering that much of the media is FAKE.”

Aside from that, the new president posted in Tweeter in February, “any negative polls are fake news.”