ESPN Appeasement: Progressives Consider Average Americans Stupid?

Political correctness in this country has reached hysterical proportions. It appears that even the sports network giant ESPN is concerned that progressive snowflakes may have their sensitive souls rattled by a sportscaster’s name.

Believe it or not, the far left has become so obsessed that being Asian doesn’t mean people won’t take you for being a white nationalist. Here is the incredible story that provides a glimpse into how extreme the far left has become.

ESPN confirmed Tuesday night that it had decided to pull an announcer from calling a University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee. This Robert Lee is Asian. The story is obviously humorous, but its undertone is dark and foreboding for this country. This is where the extreme in our country want to take the rest of us.

The straight-faced statement from ESPN read, “We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties.”

Mr. Lee had been scheduled to call the Cavaliers Sept. 2 game in Charlottesville against William and Mary. This now provides ESPN the dubious honor of joining the ranks of hysterical networks including MSNBC, which is commonly called “MSLSD” for their “progressive” rants and political correctness.

Perhaps ESPN can change their call letters to include “MS” as the beginning. In the understatement of the year, an ESPN statement read, “It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue.”

It is a topic that most Americans find ridiculous. But left unattended with the minds that create this gibberish, one day it will be part of some new law passed in the middle of the night. That is how fringe groups get their power.

Apparently some overly concerned “progressives” at ESPN thought allowing an Asian football announcer named Robert Lee would cause the network to be confronted by angry mobs with pitchforks and torches. Instead, they are inundated with pity and ridicule.

One might wonder if there is anything more pathetic than ESPN believing people would be offended by an Asian guy named Robert Lee sharing a name with Robert E. Lee and calling a football game. But they would be wrong.

This sort of politically correct nonsense is a daily incursion in the lives of millions of Americans. And if you try to do battle with these “caring” individuals, you will face charges of racism, bigotry and whatever else they can throw at you. It’s either get in line with their distorted thinking, or face ruination of your reputation. The very people who profess to be the tolerant and compassionate are neither. In fact they are the most intolerant among us.

Anyone with a functioning brain is laughing at this debacle for ESPN. But it doesn’t mean this will go away, this type of thinking. It will embolden these people to persevere and keep projecting their dubious ideology on the majority of Americans who just want them to go away.

But here is the sad reality of this silly incident. Does ESPN actually think Americans are so incredibly stupid they would find an Asian named Robert Lee offensive? It might be a bit too hard for you and I to handle with our fragile zones of personal safety.

Stop laughing. They actually do think this way. They also think you’re too stupid to switch the channel. Are you?