Donald Trump Defends Melania Against Some of Her Critics

Donald Trump Backs His First Lady in Front of the Media

US President Donald Trump for the first time talked about his wife, Melania Trump, since he assumed office last month. President Trump defended the first lady, saying she is “unfairly maligned.”

At the White House press conference, President Donald Trump was asked a personal question about his wife, Melania Trump.

“I think she is a great representative for this country, and a funny thing happens. She gets so unfairly maligned,” said Trump.

Trump added, “The things they say, and I have known her for a long time, the things they say are so unfair.”

The first lady has been under public scrutiny when reports came out accusing her of working as an escort service.

Melania Trump has been in low-profile since her husband assumed office almost four weeks ago. The first lady performed her first official duties at the White House on Wednesday. She was spotted hosting the wife of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and accompanying her on a visit to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Trump on Melania: “She is a Fantastic Lady”

Donald Trump made the most of the opportunity to back Melania against her critics during the White House conference.

Trump spoke highly of his first lady saying, “I’ll tell you this, she is going to be a fantastic first lady, she is going to be a tremendous representative of women.”

Aside from that, the new president highlighted his full confidence in his wife’s ability to handle the new role, especially as advocate for women’s issues.

“I think that Melania’s going to be outstanding,” he said.

“She – like others that she’s working with – feel very, very strongly about women’s issues, women’s difficulties.”

“She’s a very, very strong advocate. I think she’s a great representative for this country.”

Melania’s Biography

Mrs Trump was born in Slovenia. The aspiring model moved to New York in the 1990s and made a big time name in the modelling world.

In 2005, she married Donald Trump in a lavish wedding at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which was attended by Bill and Hillary Clinton. The third Mrs Trump wore a $200,000 dress, and the cake was covered with 3,000 roses.

Melania Trump gave birth to a son, Barron William Trump in 2006.