Breaking News with Bruce Edwin – 2nd Edition

Welcome to the 2nd daily new edition of "Breaking News with Bruce Edwin" found only online and only here at NewsBlaze! As publisher of Hollywood Sentinel dot com (link below), which reports only the good news, I have often been asked by some readers to report other areas of the news including world news and more human rights, as well as more frequently than the now weekly issue of Hollywood Sentinel.

The inauguration of President Elect Trump on January 20, 2017 has been formally designated as a National Security Special Event (NSSE), the Congressional Research Service confirmed. (Source: Federation of American Scientists)

Multi-billionaire Clinton backer George Soros, reportedly lost over a billion dollars on Hillary Clinton’s failed bid at the U.S. Presidency. Anti-Globalists are rejoicing.

Britian’s incoming new Prime Minister Theresa May states that Britain will be cutting all major ties with the European Union, giving another slap in the face to globalists.

Ted Cruz has reportedly introduced a bill to declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

Anselmo Javier-Jimenez, 45, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, has reportedly been arrested in North Carolina for raping a child.

Laura Ingraham, the pretty, conservative talk show host, reports that she is considering a run for the Senate in Virginia.

Sexy new pop singer Dua Lipa (pictured here) announces her first-ever North American headlining tour ahead of her debut performances at Governors Ball and Bonnaroo this summer. The tour will kick off February 24th in Chicago, running through March 17th in San Francisco, with stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada including New York and Los Angeles. She released her first official U.S. single “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” ahead of her album, which has been met with critical acclaim. The track has soared to #24 on the pop radio chart, and its official video has amassed over 23 million views. You can check out Dua’s most recent video covering Etta James’ soulful classic “I Would Rather Go Blind” filmed with her guitarist Ed Seed here:

Nickelodeon officially opened the doors to its newly expanded building in Burbank – an over 200,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art, sustainable complex now home to more than 700 Nickelodeon employees and over 20 show productions, including the biggest hits in kids’ TV including The Loud House; SpongeBob SquarePants; Shimmer and Shine; and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Nickelodeon’s facility now includes a new five-story, building; an expansive, redesigned courtyard; and the newly renovated, original 72,000 square-foot studio that first opened in Burbank in 1998.

“The opening of our new offices in Burbank is a significant moment for Nickelodeon,” said Cyma Zarghami, President, Nickelodeon Group. “We are ushering in a new era of creative excellence and increased collaboration for everyone who works here.”

Zarghami added, “Since we first planted our flag on the West Coast in the early ’90s, Nickelodeon in Burbank has been a beacon to the creative community, and our new complex now signals our increased commitment to giving our creators and employees the very best environment and resources to be successful.”

Nickelodeon’s expanded campus fully reflects the brand’s style and sensibility, outfitted with art and installations to inspire and support creativity, community and a collaborative environment as follows;

Each floor features a central trellised “working gallery” that runs the length of the building, providing open space for collaboration and to display work in progress, as well as creating a visual connection between the courtyard and the views of the mountains to the east.

Employees can brainstorm on full-height chalkboard, dry erase and magnetic walls, and personalize their workspaces with adjustable desks and cubicles.

An on-site rotating art gallery will showcase both internal and external artists’ work.

There is also an archive and library of the brand’s early days, paying tribute to the diversity of its long list of contributing artists and featuring pencil test renderings, creators’ notes and painted cells going back to the brand’s classic ’90s series.

An over 23,000 square-foot courtyard serves as a connection point between the new and original buildings, while itself serving as an outdoor work and meeting area with full A/V capabilities and an art installation site. Details of the courtyard include:

A 400-lb statue of The Ren & Stimpy Show’s Stimpy situated in a Zen garden;

Stone benches etched with live-action and animation creators’ artwork and quotes;

Wire sculptures of Henry Danger, Clarissa Explains It All, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Dora the Explorer, among others;

Banners representing every live-action and animation show in current production.

Also at the new building, employees are invited to create, broaden their artistic reach and experiment in two artistic play spaces housing traditional and new technology. The traditional space will feature stop-motion capabilities and animation discs and paints, while the other space will feature new technology with the latest animation software.

Celebrity Jim Meskimen states that “If you will be in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, February 11th, there will be a very special JIMPRESSIONS live show at The Acting Center at 8 p.m.”

For tickets, go to: http://theactingcenterla.com/jimpressions-2/

