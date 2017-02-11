3 to 0: Trump Vows Fight to the End over his blocked immigrant travel ban. This and other stories here in Breaking News Daily from Bruce Edwin of Hollywood Sentinel (link for that below).

News From Washington

The Trump Administration’s temporary immigrant ban was defeated in court yesterday Thursday in San Francisco, with a 3 to 0 vote. Trump reportedly vowed that he was looking forward to fight the ruling, and stated he was confident he would win. He has stated that the court’s decision was political, and states that the ban is necessary for the safety of Americans in order to keep out Radical Islamic Terrorists, who can not necessarily be vetted during entry into the country.

Jeff Sessions has been confirmed as Attorney General, and Elizabeth Warren is not happy about it. Warren was reprimanded for alleged violations in court during which she read out a letter by Coretta Scott King condemning Sessions. According to LBNelert, Martin Luther King Jr’s niece Alveda King (one of my former producer partners) who voted for Trump, stated that Warren (a white politician), was trying to play the ‘race card.’

In other Hollywood drama – I mean, Washington drama, Marshall’s, T.J. Maxx, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus are all reportedly dropping the fashion line by Ivanka Trump, due reportedly to alleged lagging sales, which seems difficult to believe considering that Ivanka has always been famous, and is now more popular than ever, as the daughter of President Trump. For the retailers, it is appears to be a political move to try punish Ivanka for her father’s politics. President Trump, in his typical style, tweeted against them how they were being unfair! Trump supporters vowed to boycott, and Nordstrom’s stock dipped 2% right after the tweet.

Kellyanne Conway reportedly rushed to the topic herself and reportedly told America to go “Buy Ivanka stuff!” Mrs. Conway was immediately scolded by the media, and instructed by the White House that she can’t say things like that, as it is a conflict of interest with the power of representing the President. According to CNN, which Mrs. Conway reportedly declares is now fake news, she is allegedly “unrepentant” for her remark. Now, as if they needed an excuse to go shopping, liberals are rushing out to buy “other stuff” at Nordstrom. Hopefully – not those poor dead minks in the fur coat department. Which reminds me of a recent tweet by PETA, “Don’t support companies that torture animals!”

Dr. Jill Stein tweeted on twitter, “W/ DAPL permit, Army Corp endangers drinking water for >10M by putting risky pipeline under Lake Oahe. A setup for disaster.” She also reportedly stated that the court was Making America Great Again by blocking the immigrant ban today.



Fascist Report

Canada is working on passing a new Anti-Islamophobia law, which would make it illegal to ‘blaspheme’ Islam, which is in accordance with the intent of Islamic Sharia law. This is really a great idea for all Canadians – if that is, they want to live in a miserable, fascist state where totalitarian despots against free speech reign, ready like a hungry dog to destroy one’s right to free speech. Moveover – Kim Jong Un – there’s a new fascist on the block! While one should show respect to any peaceful religion, one should never have their freedom of speech silenced!

In other Canadian news, according to LifeSiteNews dot com, the Canadian government is requiring all government workers to take a test which reportedly demonstrates one’s sensitivity to being a feminist and in favor of gay rights.

The Geller Report dot com cites this week how the Trump administration’s Michael Flynn intends to help defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism in part, by stopping the dangerous ideology before it starts, by going to social media, and the classrooms. Also according to Pamala Geller in The Geller Report dot com, the terrorist caught trying to attack the Louvre Museum of Art in Paris was not only trying to kill people, he was also allegedly carrying paint cans to try destroy art.

Hollywood Power Players

Congratulations to Emma Watts who has just been promoted to Vice Chairman at 20th Century Fox. Congratulations also to Jeffery Katzenberg, who just raised over half a billion dollars for his new New Media and Digital Company called Wndr. The powerhouse reportedly intends to raise another small chunk of money for the fund this year – 700 million.

Hollywood News

Receiving eight Academy Award® nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing, the film “Arrival” has been named one of the best films of the year 2016 by the American Film Institute, National Board of Review, New York Times, USA Today and many more. Starring the charming, sexy and talented Amy Adams, who I had the pleasure to meet last year, “Arrival” will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on February 14, 2017 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The film is available now on Digital HD.

Music News



Aretha Franklin is reportedly tired of touring, and retiring, at just 75.

The brilliant multi-media recording artist and producer Grimes shares the official video for ‘Venus Fly,’ which she released to the world today. I named Grimes as one of the Top 10 Greatest Artists of Our Time last year, and ‘Venus Fly,’ brilliantly mixing house, drum and bass, dance, techno, trance, and more, solidifies that decision. Directed and edited by Grimes, the video also features Janelle Monáe. ‘Venus Fly’ is now live online. ‘Venus Fly’ is taken from Grimes’ critically-adored album ‘Art Angels’ (4AD). Last year, Grimes toured for the album, selling out venues and headlining festivals around the world. Regarding her outstanding directing, Grimes says of the video, “We used the Phantom cameras to create a feeling of time suspended.” Check out the video here:



