1 Million 5 Year Olds in the US Prescribed Psychiatric Drugs

The Citizens Commission of Human Rights is one of the most trustworthy sources for the public to see the facts of what is practiced on children and adults with Psychiatric Drugs. The facts presented in this article reveal that prescribed drugs are being administered to 274,804 babies, 370,000 Toddlers and 500,948 Preschoolers.

Although these drugs carry 386 International Drug REGULATORY Warnings, they are damaging young individuals mentally.

Investigative journalist, Kelly Patricia O’Meara, writing in The Mental Health Industry Watchdog in September 8th, 2016, revealed that 1,080,168 children and babies under five years of age, have been prescribed these regulated drugs. O’meara’s figures were noted in a report by the IMS Health, the largest and most credible source of prescribing data in the United States.

These dangerous and life-threatening psychiatric drugs were prescribed for these children before most of them even entered kindergarten.

The Citizens Commission of Human Rights is educating the public on these matters, as well as petitioning Congress for legislation. There are 44 warnings from eight countries warning ADHD drugs/stimulants, which are prescribed to 0-5 year olds. The prescriptions include Ritalin, Adderall, Concerta, Metadate, Vyvanse and Provigil.

In her story, O’Meara notes that 1,422 babies less than one year old were prescribed ADHD drugs. This class of drugs carry 44 drug regulatory agency warnings. 26,406 other babies were prescribed antidepressants, 654 were prescribed antipsychotics, and 227,132 were prescribed anti-anxiety drugs. These four classes of drugs carry 44, 134, 72 and 25 drug regulatory agency warnings!

To learn more about this issue, visit The Citizens Commission of Human Rights, or call (323) 467- 4242.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health industry watchdog. Their mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health.