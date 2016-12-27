National Media Get Over It, Grow Up and Get a Life

The nation’s growing awareness of the true magnitude of the result of the presidential election on Barack Obama’s legacy is now becoming crystal clear. The election of Donald Trump is a complete repudiation of Obama’s policies and his presidency itself.

The average American wouldn’t know that if they only listened to Obama’s floundering excuse-makers from the mainstream media that remain in denial or the president himself attempting to provide the president-elect with unsolicited advice on his presidential experience. That in itself is pure fantasy. Maybe not to the wide list of deniers from CBS’s Charlie Rose to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

These above-the-fray pseudo-intellectual, self-proclaimed journalists turned network lecturers, have led the childish protest over the people’s airwaves to destroy Trump’s convincing victory over their choice for president. They effectively say they know better than the racist fools who voted against the “proper and entitled” losing candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Their world of political correctness, the politicization of the Justice Department and the I.R.S., an out-of-control E.P.A., the neutering of the military, Obama’s nonsupport of the police and the fixation on all things irrelevant to the voters in last November’s election they publicly mourn for. They insist the American people do likewise.

The issue of transgender bathrooms is far more important in their offices in Manhattan than anything else. It far outweighs the real Obama legacy that includes the loss of 63 House seats, 10 Senate seats and 14 governorships.

Want more reality Charlie and Rachel? When you come up for air, you may notice the country signaled strongly in the last two midterms that they were not happy. The Democrat answer was to give them more of the same from a person they did not like or trust.

Obama is the man liberals remind us every day is now more popular than any recent outgoing president. He is the one who attempted to mimic Saul Aliinsky’s manifesto long after the nation’s initial cheers turned to contempt.

The so-called journalists, preaching and pandering with a message of forced inclusion, along with Barack Obama have become an integral part of a party where incivility and bad manners are taken for granted. Is this really why you became journalists? Is this journalism now?

Don’t forget you have made rudeness routine, ridiculed religion and had absolutely no respect for a differing opinion. That’s right, your charade of being on the side of compassion and acceptance is just that, a charade. In reality you are the prophets of intolerance for anyone who does not embrace your suffocating ideology.

In your small world, you show disdain for the deplorables who you say embrace their religion and guns. This did not go down well in the Midwest, where Trump flipped three blue states and 44 electoral votes. You were surprised by this because you weren’t paying attention to reality.

Charlie and Rachel, your rudeness reached its peak when Vice President-elect Mike Pence was first booed by attendees of “Hamilton” and then pompously lectured by the cast. This may play well with the New York theater crowd but it is considered boorish and unacceptable by those of us taught to respect the office of the president and vice president, if not the occupants.

But then, the rest of the country is a long way from your microphones and computers in the “fake world” of downtown Manhattan where your leading presidential candidate Hillary Clinton garnered 80 percent of the vote. You wondered how could the rest of the country be so “out-of-touch?”

Here’s a little unsolicited advice from the real winners in this country. We’ll call it a short primer for young protesters. Maybe the next time you lose, which shouldn’t be far away with your elitist East Coast attitude, there is no need for mass hysteria, canceled midterms, safe spaces, crying rooms or group primal screams.

Perhaps your world of undeserved trophies after losing, pass/fail grades in lieu of actual performance, of misunderstood civics lessons due to bad parenting won’t get you the admiration you expect but never earn. You could practice by understanding some basics about the Constitution you describe as a “work in progress.” We are now well aware of what you really want.

Here goes; You suffer because Hillary won the popular vote. Consider that her participation trophy. She lost the pass/fail part of the course only because the professor had to make one person president. He/she had no choice, darn it.

Here’s something else that may dry your eyes and get you through basic adult potty-training. Mr. Trump received over 62 million votes, not all of them cast by homophobes, Islamaphobes, racists, sexists, misogynists or any other “ists.” Charlie, Rachel and many other know-it-all blow-fish have lost all credibility. It may be a “terrible, terrible dream” for you Rachel, as you so unprofessionally said live on-air Election Night where you pretend to be an “impartial journalist,” but we are all still here and we slept soundly that night.

The election is over. There will not be a do-over. No more Hillary, no more Clinton Foundation, pay for play, Al Sharpton, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Huma Abedin, Michael Wiener, John Kerry, Loretta Lynch or Barack and Michelle Obama. There’s a new sheriff in town and he is going to be here for 1,461 days. Get over it, grow up and get a life.