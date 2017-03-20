The Left’s Fake News Hits a New Low

The liberal media is facing an onslaught of doubt from readers and viewers in America. Since the inauguration of Donald Trump the media have attempted to discredit him in every way possible. From accusations of Russian interference in the elections to New York Times reports the president is mentally ill, the attempted deconstruction is 24/7.

But a new low has been reached, and that is saying something for a discredited profession that will stop at nothing to ally itself against everything Trump. The source was not surprising, but the message was downright convoluted.

Commentator Rachael Maddow of MSNBC has put the final touches on the name she has been called for years; “Mad Cow.” Her organization has now earned the name they have been called for years; “MSLSD.”

Her urgent tease for her nightly program on Tuesday night began a full 90 minutes before she appeared on air. The flashes proclaimed she had Donald Trump’s tax returns and the earth would stop turning. Not unlike a carnival barker beckoning customers into the tent, Maddow went all out with her ultra-far left network to bring the viewers in for her big news.

A late winter storm in Washington was secondary. MSNBC thought this was going to rock Washington and the American people to the core. The real storm was named Rachael.

Forget Big Foot, Emilia Earhart or Al Capone’s vault; Rachael had the goods. The pride of MSNBC announced via social media that she had Donald Trump’s tax returns and would release them at 9 p.m. Tick, tick, tick went the clock as the suspense built.

But wait, as we got closer to zero hour there was a “slight” disclaimer. Mad Cow clarified that it would be returns from just 2005, but stay tuned folks. Okay, but it must be big, right? Let the drum roll begin and end this suspense already.

Then the moment of truth and … nothing. When you say the word “nothing,” this is the real definition of the word. It truly was nothing. Mad Cow had two pages of Trump’s 2005 tax return which showed him earning $150 million and paying $38 million in taxes.

Furthermore, he paid at a tax rate higher than the left’s favorite socialist, Bernie Sanders. The tax rate was higher than the liberal economic god, Warren Buffett. Wait a minute you say, “I left my reruns of Gunsmoke for this?”

No Russians. No shady deals. What gives? Is this the true definition of “Fake News” in the dictionary with Mad Cow’s photo next to it?

The truth is, America has grown to distrust the news media more than lawyers. It is a shame because the media is supposed to be the watchdog over our government for the people, by the people. That no longer applies and it is so obvious that it cannot be denied any longer by the culprits who claim they are “bi-partisan.”

Absolute garbage. No one is more partisan than Mad Cow. Night after night, with her smug demeanor, she spews out tailor-made fake news for the consumption of an audience smaller than Bangor, ME.

It was just another feeble attempt by the left to convince you Hillary was wronged and those who voted for Trump are either (or all of the following): idiots, extremists, deplorable, bigoted, racist, on and on. The left built the “fake news” template to explain away the 2016 presidential election and has repeatedly fit into it seamlessly.

MSLSD now has the distinction of being less trustworthy than The National Enquirer. But at least The Enquirer gets it right once in a while. Remember John Edwards’ love child?

The dunderheads at the no real news network had nothing at all with their “big” story. Yet Mad Cow shamelessly trots it out for viewers’ consumption as if to say defiantly, “I said it and you will believe it. This is news.”

Tuesday night was a perfect illustration of the utter insanity of the left. They are hysterical and will go to any means to bring down a president who has presided for 45 days. Who is calling the shots at the big cable news stations? That is a scary thought in itself. Who is?

The once mighty brand of NBC News is now nothing more than a network for circus performers like Maddow and Chris Matthews. Oh, did we forget the Reverend Al? How can we forget old “bi-partisan” Al?

Who would let Maddow torture viewers with her usual 15-minute monologue and have no payoff at the end of the ordeal? They are the most intolerant members of our society who claim to be “compassionate” and “inclusive.”

Is anyone buying this dead horse anymore?

They have a total blind eye for the truth if it affects their “progressive” ideals, whatever that really means. It is not the country they are concerned about, but rather their way of life and the questionable ideology behind it; whatever that really is.

Set aside the fact that Rachel’s messiah, Hillary Clinton, took foreign donations routinely. According to them, that is all untrue as is her complete incompetence in her usage of a private server. There is a psychosis at work and the left needs professional help.

The so-called “journalists” of the left have left their pride and ethics at the door. Their careless disregard for the truth in favor of their own personal opinion has left them third-rate dumpster divers behind the H&R Block building.