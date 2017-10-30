These Seven Things Will Put off Dementia, Improve Brain Function, Scientists Say

Scientists recently revealed that if you want to stall age-related brain degeneration and improve brain function, you should follow these simple 7 steps.

Go for a walk. Those who walk 3 times a week for at least one hour have better thinking skills, according to findings from the University of British Columbia University of Canberra researchers found that exercise improves brain function especially to people over 50 Meditation prevents Alzheimer’s disease according to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Do a crossword puzzle every day. Studies have shown that the brains of people who do crosswords are 10 years younger than their real age Have a sauna bathing frequently. Research has shown that frequent trips to the sauna can reduce dementia Sleep well. Your brain functions much better when you have a good night’s sleep Sing in the shower. Virginia researchers found that people who suffer from dementia show significant improvement in their cognitive abilities when they acquire the habit of singing

Research shows that poor eating habits and lack of adequate exercise do not just put you at risk of suffering from chronic diseases such as obesity, heart attacks, high blood pressure, dementia, and so forth. They also make your brain weaker and predispose you to early onset of memory loss.

Certain Lifestyle Choices Can Delay Cognitive Decline

A study to determine the relationships between healthy eating, better diet and cognitive capabilities showed that these lifestyle choices were critical in improving cognition and delaying its decline.

During the study, people of normal weight who ate healthy and worked out were discovered to have better cognitive functioning than those who were obese. The study was carried out with 45,522 participants, with ages ranging from 30 to more than 80 years. In all age groups, better eating and a more active lifestyle ultimately resulted in immense cognitive benefits.

Your Diet Influences How Fast You Age

The study also led to the discovery that people of normal weight who did not exercise but consumed fruits and vegetables on a daily basis still had better cognitive functioning than their obese counterparts. What was more promising was that when moderate exercise was added and the subjects asked to consume less than five servings of fruits and vegetables, the cognitive abilities improved further.

Generally, the team conducting the study noted that having a diet that is rich in essential nutrients, and working out on a regular basis as well as having better cardiovascular health resulted in better cognitive abilities. Such people were also able to maintain their cognition for much longer than their less healthier counterparts.

There are increasing levels of obesity in the world; and these people tend to lead sedentary lives and eat unhealthily. What this study proves is that not only are these people putting themselves at risk of serious chronic illnesses such as heart attacks, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and some forms of cancer, but they also lower their cognitive capabilities and increase their chances of experiencing dementia earlier in life. If we live healthy, we can also prevent Alzheimer’s and all these diseases of the brain.

“This is why you should eat a healthy diet consisting of fruits and vegetables and also ensure that you have an active lifestyle. If you are overweight or obese, consider a clinically proven diet program like Weight Watchers or Nutrisystem. These programs not only help you make the right food choices but also teach you how to get 30 minutes of exercise daily so that you form healthy habits,” explains fitness expert Beatrice of Bestiews.com.

How to Delay Cognitive Decline

Make sure you exercise daily. Physical activity improves cognition because it enhances blood flow and oxygen delivery to the brain.

Be socially active. Studies show that social activities, and specifically being productive in a social setting (housework, childcare, volunteer work) improve cognitive performance in older adults.

Learn new things . You are all familiar with the saying: “use it or lose it.” And while we may use it most of the time for our physical health, it also applies to cognitive health.

Take Nutritional Supplements . Dietary supplements such as vitamins, antioxidants, omega-3 fats, and minerals, have a positive impact on cognitive aging.

If we incorporate these actions in our lifestyle we have a better chance of dying young at an old age.