Rachel’s Society, ICRF and Doctors like Ada Rephaeli

The Cancer disease is a subject that occupies the minds of those who are sick with Cancer and those seeking its cure.

The research into a cure for Cancer is on a race path and it is intense. In the race there is synergism between ICRF and cancer research.

When you become a member of Rachel’s Society, ICRF (Israel Cancer Research Fund) funds the scientists who seek the cure for Cancer. These scientists do their promising Cancer research at major institutions throughout Israel and are making life-changing discoveries towards the cure for Cancer.

For many of us, the choice to join the fight against cancer comes from a personal experience or connection. For Dr. Ada Rephaeli, it was her father who became sick with the disease.

The members of Rachel’s Society who have dedicated themselves to finding a cure for Cancer through ICRF have this month gathered at the Four Seasons Hotel. It is an event donated by Beverly Cohen, Rachel’s Society President, to hear what Dr. Rephaeli has thus far discovered in the year research she has been conducting, funded by Rachel’s Society-ICRF grant.

Dr. Rephaeli’s main subject is: is chemo therapy necessary to battle Cancer, when, 75% of Cancer patients die of treatment complications.

It means that life is compromised.

In her research, Dr. Rephaeli found that the HDAC inhibitor selectively kills Cancer cells and not normal cells and her AN446 discovery shows to inhibit growth of Cancer cells and to induce death of TNBC cells faster and to a greater extent.

To continue her research and bring her research findings to a stage of medical use, Dr. Rephaeli needs to receive a further and extended Rachel’s Society-ICRF grant.

Soon ICRF will partner with City Of Hope and we all hope that much needed cure for Cancer will come out of this partnership.

If this Cancer curse has passed your path, join in the fight.