Keeping Searching for a Heart of Gold

Save a Heart Foundation (SAHF), founder, Yzhar Charuzi, MD, celebrating 38 years (1980-2017), has joined hands with the American College of Cardiology.

To celebrate the inaugural collaboration, many cardiologists, physicians and supporters gathered on Sunday, July 9, 2017, at the Mark For Evens Hall, in Los Angeles, where Uri Elkayam, MD, professor of medicine at USC, honored Israeli born Arieh Warshel, 2013 Nobel Laureate for chemistry, the Heart Saver Awardee.

SAHF, started by an American and Japanese doctors, is dedicated to the prevention, detection and treatment of cardiovascular disease. In its former years, SAHF provided research fellowships for international physicians to conduct cardiology research and train in advanced technologies, under the guidance of world renowned physicians at Cedar Sinai Medical Center, in Los Angeles.

Some years later, the organization broadened its scope to include research in stroke prevention and treatment, as well as pediatric genetics.

Originally, SAHF Fellows were mainly from the USA, Japan and Macau, however, over time, Israeli cardiologists became the prime fellowship recipients and they have changed the way cardiology is practiced all over the world.

Recently, the California chapter of the American College of Cardiology (CAACC), 3500 members strong, has recognized the exceptional ability of the Israeli physicians who were selected to receive research fellowship as well as Israel’s burgeoning medical technology industry.

Following this recognition, a two-way relationship will be launched: Israeli cardiologists will train at several top-quality California medical centers and members of CAACC will go to Israel, primarily to get acquainted with the ground-breaking Israeli technology. The partnership between SAHF and CAACC was officially launched this evening.

Fellowship Is Costly

The main purpose of the celebration dinner was to raise funds that will help sustain the expenses of Dr. Gassan Muady, a brilliant, young cardiologist, member of the minority Druze community in Israel, who is expected to begin his fellowship at USC in December, 2017, under the directive and leadership of Prof. Uri Elkayam.

Upon completion of his Fellowship, Dr. Muady will return Nahariya Medical Center, in Israel, where he plans to establish a center for the management of heart failure and treatment for heart disease during pregnancy.

So far, SAHF is proud to have 41 graduates working in Israel, who are considered to be the backbone of Israel’s cardiology and beyond.

We all have some sort of admiration for the medical profession that is devoted to preventing and/or curing sickness and diseases, to saving life, as well as increasing our life span.

Israel has become a knowhow medical center that provides the world with much health to which Save A Heart Foundation has been significantly contributing. And now SAHF will be joined by the American College of Cardiology to help move the Israeli cardiology field to a world ace position.