How to Get Organized to Reduce Stress

Work clutter used to be found on desk surfaces and in file cabinets. Today, however, digital clutter has found its way into the game.

While deleting or archiving old emails is a good habit to get into, there are plenty of other ways to reduce the chaos and increase efficiency.

Take a glance at the shortcuts on your desktop: Are all of these used on a daily basis? Keep only those accessed regularly to maintain a screen that is clean and streamlined.

Set up a monthly session where you scan your computer and folders for files that are obsolete, helping you stay on top of the clutter.

