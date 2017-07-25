Four Less Common Ways to Improve Your Health

Although almost everyone wants to enjoy good health, only a small percentage of the population actually does something about it. In fact, many people go out of their way to ruin their health. Some people indulge in bad health habits like smoking, drugs, and alcohol while others eat excessive calories and shun exercise.

Still, while the human body can withstand a tremendous amount of wear and tear, it has a limit. A time comes, then, when a health crisis serves as a wake-up call. At that time, they decide to make a sweeping lifestyle makeover. They start jogging, eating better, or doing other things that will turn things around for them.

Make A Change

Fortunately, there are many smart ways to improve your health through steps like diet, exercise, rest, and de-stress. With that in mind, here are four new ideas to also consider:

Quit your most dangerous habit.

Here is a hypothetical example to illustrate how difficult addictions are to break with will-power alone. Albert lives in Georgia, and as long as he can remember, almost everyone around him has been using heroin. Where he lives, it’s considered the new normal.

In the past, he tried to quit after a few people he knew well died from an overdose. Unfortunately, peer pressure, the ready availability of heroin, and overwhelming craving has made it impossible for him to quit. What should Albert do? He should seek help from a treatment center like Atlanta detox which provides personalized treatment and medically-assisted detox.

While you may not be addicted to heroin or live in Georgia where the rate of death from overdose has risen 300 percent in the past five years, there is a lesson to be learned here.

If you feel you can’t quit an addiction like, say, alcohol, Xanax, opiates, or benzos methadone, then it’s time to ask for help from a leading treatment center in your state. You should also seek help if you’re abusing an addictive prescription drug like Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, or Fentanyl

Exercise your brain if you’re experiencing cognitive difficulties.

If you’re getting on in years and notice symptoms like difficulty with decision-making, abstract thinking, finding things, getting easily distracted, and remembering important events, don’t assume that this is just a sign of old age. It could be something more serious, like early signs of Alzheimer’s or Dementia.

Fortunately, there is quite a bit you can do to improve your cognitive skills. The brain is a highly adaptable organ, and doing more intellectually stimulating things can assist in the formation of new neuro-connections as well as reinforcing existing ones.

Here are a few things you could try:

Do puzzles like crosswords, sliding puzzles, Rubik’s Cube, or Sudoku Attend online lectures Go to a recreational class to learn art, cooking, or some other skill. Engage in socially stimulating activities that encourage cognition-for instance, join a Meetup group for people learning a new language. Begin a cardiovascular exercise program to improve blood and lymph circulation.

Take more vacations

Breaking away from your daily routine can refresh your mind and restore your spirit. The best way to do this, of course, is to go on vacations. However, few can afford to take even one vacation a year. Still, you can always take mini-vacations.

You can, for example, go on more weekend trips. You can even just drive to work on a different route or go to a different restaurant in your city for a meal. By breaking away from the way you normally do things, you’ll reduce stress and get a new perspective on things.

Drink more coffee

A study was done in ten European countries to see if there was a link between drinking coffee and longevity. It concluded that drinking coffee had a significant improvement in mortality rate. Apparently, people who drink from two to four cups of coffee a day have an 18% lower mortality risk compared to those who didn’t drink coffee at all.

Don’t Take Your Health for Granted

The wide disregard for health basically boils down to a single harmful attitude: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” When people are relatively healthy, they don’t feel motivated to pursue a healthy lifestyle. While it’s possible to recover your health after you’ve lost it, prevention is the better course of action.