Chronic Headache Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency

Say Yes to Vitamin D and Say Goodbye to Headaches

Chronic headache is linked to vitamin D deficiency, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland.

According to the Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study, out of 2,600 men who were respondents of the research, majority of these men with low level of Vitamin D reported chronic headache.

This finding adds up an accumulating body of evidence linking a low intake of vitamin D to an increased risk of chronic diseases which include chronic headache as well.

These findings were published in Scientific Reports.

The Study and The Result

The Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study or KIHD conducted an intensive analysis of the serum vitamin D levels and occurrence of headache in approximately 2,600 men aged between 42 and 60 years in 1984-1989.

What they found out was very interesting. The researchers identified that 68% of the respondents had serum vitamin D level below 50 nmol/l. The findings revealed that chronic headache was experienced at least on a weekly basis by 250 men. These men also had chronic headache who have lower serum vitamin D levels than others.

In addition, when the study population was divided into four groups based on their serum vitamin D levels, the group with the lowest levels had over a twofold risk of chronic headache in comparison to the group with the highest levels.

Aside from that, chronic headache was also more frequently reported by men who were examined outside the summer months of June through September.

The Importance of Vitamin D

Consider catching up on summer rays if you want to enjoy the benefits of Vitamin D. It’s sometimes called the “sunshine vitamin” because it’s produced in the skin in response to sunlight.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin in a family of compounds that includes vitamins D-1, D-2, and D-3. It helps normal growth and development of bones and teeth, as well as improved resistance against certain diseases.

Aside from that, Vitamin D fights diseases such as reducing risk of multiple sclerosis, reducing likelihood of developing flu and curbing the chance of developing heart disease.