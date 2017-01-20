5 Signs of Illness Your Feet Are Trying to Tell You

Your feet are the first things that come into contact with the world, and with that comes inevitable injury. It is not uncommon to experience an unpleasant feeling when you stub your toe or step on something sharp. However, if you’re constantly experiencing unusual pain or discomfort in your feet, your little piggies may be trying to tell you something.

Here are 5 things your feet may be trying to tell you about your health:

Dry Feet. If you suffer from persistent dry skin on your feet that constant moisturizing doesn’t cure, there could be an underlying issue. Some common causes of dry feet include genetics, seasonal changes, and previous health conditions like diabetes. If none of these apply to you, however, the cause of your dry feet may be a thyroid problem.

This butterfly shaped gland inside your neck is responsible for many different functions, including the production of hormones needed to regulate everything from your weight to your mood. If you can’t seem to find the source of the issue, check with your doctor to see if an underactive thyroid could be causing your dry feet.

You Lost Your Toe Hair. Bald toes can be the result of a great esthetician, OR they can be the result of circulatory problems. If you notice that the hair on top of your toes has suddenly disappeared, this could be an indicator that there is a buildup of plaque in your arteries – a very common problem that affects approximately 8 million Americans.

Enlarged, Painful Toes. We all stub our toes from time to time, but what happens when the aftermath turns into a swollen toe that oozes pus? It could be an indicator of a dietary imbalance. Many people who suffer from enlarged toes consume too many foods that contain a phytochemical compound called purine.

This compound is known to increase blood levels of uric acid that can build-up in the joint causing redness and swelling. Foods high in purine include organ meats, beef, pork, bacon, anchovies, sweet breads, and beer.

Red Lines Under the Toenail. When you see thin red lines beneath your toenails it could just be a splinter, but it could also be a sign of something more serious. For some, it could be the indication of capillary damage. Capillaries are tiny blood vessels that play a vital role in the circulatory system. When they begin to visibly appear under the toenail, it may be a signal that you have an infection in the inner lining of the heart. For those with a pre-existing heart problems, this could be potentially serious if left untreated.

Clubbing. The signs given by your feet can alert you to all sorts of issues, some large, some small. Toe clubbing is one sign in particular that is typically an indicator of a serious health problem.

Toe clubbing occurs when the tissue around the toes appears to be rounder and wider. This usually indicates a lack of blood flow to the small arteries in the toes, which could be a sign of lung or heart problems. If you see this type of abnormality, talk to your doctor.

Healthy feet and toes can experience dryness and cracking throughout seasonal changes, but if you notice any of these 5 symptoms or additional foot symptoms, it may be something more serious. Check with your doctor if any of these signs persist after at-home remedies have been used.