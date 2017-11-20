Art and Creativity Important For Young Children

The western part of the world has long recognized the importance of art for children. Now the eastern side is becoming more aware that soft skills have major benefits for young minds.

In the past few decades, the east appeared to be mainly concerned with engineering, medicine, and business as career options. The east is now more exposed, resulting in an overall realization of the importance of other fields. Those “other fields” include philosophy, psychology, sociology and other subjects beyond exact sciences.

Arts is surely one of those “other fields.” More people in the east are now inspired by art and creativity. This has created an interest at many schools to incorporate art programs into their curriculum. It is time to realize that the world is not only about businessmen, engineers, and doctors.

Importance of art

Educators know it is important to nurture an artistic mindset in childhood. This doesn’t mean that children should be pushed to select arts as a career. But there are benefits to exposing them to the creative world. Rather than developing a liking for smart gadgets, parents could focus on using creative classroom and craft supplies, such as those seen in hygloss products. This is an initial stepping stone towards creativity and innovation. In fact, statistics indicate a direct relationship between art education programs and success.

Here are some stats:

Schools with mandatory art and music education programs tend to produce students who score better in math and science tests.

Brain research suggests that art not only improves math and reading skills but also promotes creativity, personality adjustment, social development, and self-worth.

Engaging in artistic activities has helped eliminate childhood depression. Teens involved in after-school arts scored lower on depressive symptoms.

Happiness has a direct relation to creativity.

Art has been considered a mode of self-expression. Not only does it develop mentally, emotionally and socially but allows people to express themselves in a better and unique manner. In fact, it allows children to perceive things in different ways. It boosts analysis skills. When children experiment with different tools and materials, they immerse in science. This mode of self-expression helps to boost confidence.

How to inspire creativity?

Once convinced that art and creativity play a crucially important role, there are ways to inspire creativity. Here are some ways to allow children to become true artists: